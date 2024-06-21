Adirondack Thunder, Devils Extend Affiliation Agreement | RELEASE

The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed a two-year extension to affiliate with the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the AHL's Utica Comets through the 2025-26 season.

“We are extremely excited to continue our relationship with the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets for two more seasons,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “We are coming off our best season yet, both on and off the ice. With the help and support from New Jersey and Utica, we are looking forward to putting another winning team on the ice this season while also developing prospects.”

This past season, the Thunder won their third regular-season North Division title, finished first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, before losing to Florida in six games. Adirondack set an attendance record with 17 sellouts, highest average attendance of 4,239 in team history, and donated over $303,000 back locally to over 200 organizations. This past season, 13 players appeared in over 600 combined regular-season games with both the Utica Comets and Adirondack Thunder.

“On behalf of the New Jersey Devils organization, we are thrilled to extend our affiliation with the Adirondack Thunder through the 2025-26 season,” New Jersey Devils Senior Vice President / Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon said. “We have a great relationship with the staff in Adirondack we are confident that our prospects will be given the necessary tools to develop, and we can’t wait to see the Thunder back on the ice this upcoming season.”

With the agreement, the Devils and Comets will be able to designate players for assignment within their system to Adirondack. The Thunder roster is composed of players who are signed to two-way AHL contracts, those on ECHL contracts, NHL contracted players, as well as players on AHL one-way contracts.

