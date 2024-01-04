A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Happy New Year everyone!

So happy to be back for another year of 10 Takeaways where I get to share all my favorite storys and insights that might not make it into our other articles or videos. I'm always so thankful for the responce everyone has to these and I'm looking forward to many more!

Wishing everyone the absolute best in 2024!

Let's kick off the year with our first 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster!

1.

Something I couldn’t quite fit into my story about Brendan Smith and his grandparents… had to share it here because we’ve all had these types of experiences with our grandparents:

"Some nights all three of us would play," Smith started, "He'd be at home and he'd have all three shirts on. So he'd have like the Red Wings one on top, and then underneath, he would have Riley's Boston and then (Rory's) New York Titans. And so he would take them off, watch whatever game was on first, and then take that one off and put another back on for the next period. He would be in the basement and would have three TVs up and they'd be watching all three games. The announcer would be talking about a Smith and he would get confused because he'd be like 'The announcers really don't like Reilly tonight,' and someone would be like 'No, they're talking about Brendan!'"