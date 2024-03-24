Preview: Coyotes Close Season Series Against Stars on Sunday

Arizona seeking first win over Dallas this season

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

March 24, 2024 | 5 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Fresh off a 2-1 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes host the Dallas Stars in the third-and-final meeting between the two teams this season. 

The Stars won 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 14 and 5-2 this past Wednesday, both times in Dallas. Sunday’s game is their only trip to Mullett Arena this season.

The Coyotes have won three of their last four games overall, and two straight at home. Though lineups were not yet available, coach André Tourigny said before Friday’s game that he would alternate goalies for the remainder of the season, putting Connor Ingram in line for the start. The 26-year-old is 19-18-3 with six shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

He has won two of his last four starts, but has never beaten the Stars in his career, posting an 0-4-0 record against them.

Clayton Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead late in the first period on Wednesday, but Dallas used five straight goals to take control and ultimately come away with the win. Keller has scored in four consecutive games, as well as his last two against the Stars, and a goal on Sunday would mark a career-long streak for the 25-year-old forward.

ARI@DAL: Keller scores goal against Jake Oettinger

The Coyotes have six games remaining in their current homestand, including Sunday’s game.

Player to Watch: Dylan Guenther continues to dazzle, and has recorded at least one point in four straight games. 

ABOUT THE STARS
Dallas has won three straight games by a combined score of 13-5, most recently topping the Penguins 4-2 on Friday. They continue to battle for the top spot in the Central Division, and are tied with the Colorado Avalanche atop the standings, though the Avs have a game in hand.

The Stars are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
Forward Jason Robertson leads the way with 72 points in 71 games, followed by Joe Pavelski (59), Matt Duchene (59), Roope Hintz (57), and Wyatt Johnston (53).

Jake Oettinger has led the way between the pipes this season, posting a 27-13-4 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .897 save percentage this season. Scott Wedgewood, who played a combined 46 games with the Coyotes over two different seasons, is 15-6-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .902 SV%.

Oettinger has won both games against the Coyotes this season, and has also started the previous two games for Dallas.

The Stars score the third-most goals in the league, with 3.62 goals-for per game, while allowing the 13th-fewest (2.99). Their power-play percentage of 23.79 ranks eighth, while their penalty kill is 10th with an 80.95 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Robertson finished with a goal and an assist against the Coyotes on Wednesday, and has five goals and 10 assists in 10 games against Arizona.

