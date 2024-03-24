Preview: Coyotes Close Season Series Against Stars on Sunday

March 24, 2024 | 5 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Fresh off a 2-1 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes host the Dallas Stars in the third-and-final meeting between the two teams this season.

The Stars won 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 14 and 5-2 this past Wednesday, both times in Dallas. Sunday’s game is their only trip to Mullett Arena this season.

The Coyotes have won three of their last four games overall, and two straight at home. Though lineups were not yet available, coach André Tourigny said before Friday’s game that he would alternate goalies for the remainder of the season, putting Connor Ingram in line for the start. The 26-year-old is 19-18-3 with six shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

He has won two of his last four starts, but has never beaten the Stars in his career, posting an 0-4-0 record against them.

Clayton Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead late in the first period on Wednesday, but Dallas used five straight goals to take control and ultimately come away with the win. Keller has scored in four consecutive games, as well as his last two against the Stars, and a goal on Sunday would mark a career-long streak for the 25-year-old forward.