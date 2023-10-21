Coyotes Top Ducks 2-1 in Home Opener on Saturday

Zucker (lower body) and Michael Carcone (upper body) both left and did not return, though Tourigny did not have an update on either's status following the game. The Coyotes finished play with just 10 forwards, but never flinched en route to their third win of the season.
"I really loved the way our guys reacted," Tourigny said. "They really pushed through and found a way to win. I think it was a huge win for us."
O'Brien was proud of the resolve Arizona showed throughout a chippy, testy game.
"That was hockey. That was good ‘ol hockey, and I love that," he said. "I love the pushback from everybody in the dressing room. It wasn’t just a few guys, it was everybody.
"That’s important, team toughness, and you can tell that we have it in this room."
Vatrano cut the lead in half while the Ducks were on the power play, one-timing a pass from Jakob Silfverberg past Vejmelka on their 27th shot of the game, but Anaheim was never able to find the equalizer in the final frame.
"It was a big battle for us tonight," Vejmelka said. "Everyone was excited for our first home game. Everyone enjoyed it, and it’s our first home win, so it’s a great feeling."
The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
