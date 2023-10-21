Coyotes Top Ducks 2-1 in Home Opener on Saturday

Arizona has won two straight on the season, and earned a victory in their home opener for the first time since topping the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15, 2016.

"It’s so much fun at The Mullett. The boys love it," forward Liam O'Brien said. "It was a blast being in front of our fans and getting them going, you could tell they were all riled up. You can hear them, they’re on top of you, and it’s fun. A ton of fun."

The game was testy throughout, with both teams combining for 34 penalty minutes. Arizona finished 1-for-5 with the power play, and killed off two of the three penalties they were whistled for en route to the win.

Vejmelka earned first-star honors after stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced in the game. The 27-year-old is 2-1-0 on the season, and has made at least 33 saves in every start this year. His performance on Saturday comes on the heels of teammate Connor Ingram's sparkling play against the Blues on Thursday, and the two netminders have been rock solid for the team dating back to last year.

"We’re really happy about their performance, both of them," head coach André Tourigny said. "Every night they give us a chance, so let’s keep it rolling."

Zucker opened the scoring with a power-play tally at 17:41 of the first, rifling a one-timer from the top of the circle past Dostal. Juuso Valimaki and Matias Maccelli assisted on the goal.