The Name Game

Fifty years ago, the Capitals became the Capitals, at least in name

CapitalsName_Web
By Mike Vogel
@vogscaps WashingtonCaps.com

Just over a half a century ago, as the calendar flipped from 1973 to 1974, Washington’s soon-to-be NHL expansion team was still lacking one critical element: a name. Writing in the Dec. 30, 1973 edition of The Washington Star-News, Russ White wrote the following introductory paragraph to a piece entitled, “The Ice Age In Washington:”

The Ice Age has arrived in Washington, as nearly 30,000 people await the first word on the season tickets that they have requested to see an expansion hockey team that as of today has no players, no coach, and no name.

White concluded his piece with a quote from Hockey Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt, the team’s first ever general manager. Schmidt had been hired to that post in the summer of ’73, and he and a handful of scouts were essentially the team’s first employees.

The naming of the team Schmidt said, is an important piece of business. “I want them to come up with something snappy,” he said. “Wherever the team goes, it will go with its logo.”

The team would continue to have no coach until May of 1974, and it would have no players until June of 1974. But by Jan. 2, 1974, whatever basic infrastructure of the team/front office that was in existence at that time, came up with a “Name The Team” contest. Local newspapers carried the details of the contest in their Jan. 3 editions.

In a brief piece entitled “Centre Opens Name Contest” in the Jan. 3, 1974 edition of The Washington Post, original Caps’ owner Abe Pollin is quoted. “We have an NHL team. We have a place to play, but what we don’t have is a name for the team,” said Abe Pollin, owner of the new franchise.

The piece elaborates on details of a new contest to name the team, reminding us of what a different world it was half a century ago.

Anyone except Capital Centre staff and their families, is eligible to enter the contest. First prize is two season tickets to all NHL games at the Centre during the 1974-75 season.

Entries must be postmarked no later than midnight, Jan. 17, when the contest closes. There is no limit to the number of times one person can enter.”

Alert readers will note that even before the team was named “Capitals,” its new arena already bore the name “Capital Centre.” As such, the “contest” wasn’t as much of a contest as it was a suggestion box. More than 12,000 entries rolled in, containing over a hundred different suggested names for the expansion franchise.

In a Jan. 11, 1974 article entitled “What’s In A Name?” for The Star-News, White reported on some of the possibilities fans had suggested by that point.

More than 4,500 postcards bearing nearly 4,000 different names have reached their goal like a well-placed slap shot. The count is expected to climb well past 10,000 before the contest closes at midnight Jan. 17.

Then it will be up to team owner Abe Pollin to pick the best of the names.”

Alphabetically the suggestions range from Aardvarks to Zips. The most popular name is Comets, as 156 cards have suggested. There have been 156 Pandas, 57 Blades, 54 Ice Caps, three Cheetahs, two Turtles and one Koo-Koos.”

Once all the cards and entries were in and the deadline had passed, Pollin began sifting through all the entries, and he and wife Irene mulled them over and discussed them. Traveling to and from Seattle for the NBA All-Star game in January of 1974, Pollin reportedly perused those 12,000 entries on the cross-continent flight to the Emerald City.

CapitalsName_Web2

On Monday, Jan. 21, 1974, a press conference was held at Capital Centre to unveil the new team’s name. In an article entitled “Pollin’s NHL Team To Play as ‘Capitals,’” The Washington Post’s George Minot Jr. recapped that press conference.

Pollin, father of the Centre and owner of the Capital Bullets and the new hockey franchise, plucked a piece of cardboard from the envelope and displayed the name he had hand-picked: “Washington Capitals.”

We think we have come up with a great name,” he said.

From among hundreds of different names among the more than 12,000 entrees [sic] sent in by area fans, Pollin had chosen the nickname of at least two of Washington’s old basketball teams. Earlier in the day Washington Capitals was given as the tentative name of the tentative team that may represent this area in the World Football League this fall.

Pollin agonized over the choice, he said, poring over the lists on a recent trip to Seattle. “It wasn’t until 11:30 last night that my wife and I came up with the final name,” said Pollin. “It was unanimous.

Among the others in the “finals,” he said, were Domes, Cyclones, Streaks and Comets. The latter was the most popular name submitted in the contest; it was suggested by some 250 fans. Pandas, another favorite, “was not considered,” said Pollin.

Because 88 persons had sent in the anointed name, a drawing was held to determine the winner of the first prize, two season tickets. The 87 also-rans will receive autographed hockey sticks.

Someone named “Mayor McCheese,” a member of the Ice Capades, soon to open at the Centre, and for which the arena’s first ice was set, picked out the name of Mrs. John Stolarick of Alexandria. A more worthy winner couldn’t have been chosen if the contest had been rigged.

Mrs. Stolarick was almost born a hockey fan. She grew up in Canada and had season tickets for the Regina Pats, a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.”

Schmidt took some time away from his near constant scouting grind to return to Washington for the announcement, and he was pleased with the choice.

“I like the name. I think it fits in just fantastic,” said Schmidt.

The Caps’ first-ever GM also discussed his efforts to uncover players for the newly named Capitals, who were less than nine months removed from their first game in the NHL at that time.

“I think positively about winning,” he was quoted as saying, in a Ray Boss piece in The Sentinel on Jan. 22, 1974. “But the talent is very thin, let’s not kid ourselves. With 18 teams in the National Hockey League (by next season) and 12 in the WHL [sic, should be WHA], ability is spread out now and it’s very hard to put a team together. Also, one club can’t stack all the good players like it did before and equality will be easier to reach than most people expect.”

News Feed

Caps Draw a Blank in St. Louis

Caps Draw a Blank in St. Louis
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Scene Shifts to St. Louis for Caps and Blues

Scene Shifts to St. Louis for Caps and Blues
Capitals Re-sign Aliaksei Protas

Capitals Re-sign Aliaksei Protas
Oshie Hat Trick Leads Caps Past Blues, 5-2

Oshie Hat Trick Leads Caps Past Blues, 5-2
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Finish Homestand vs. Blues

Caps Finish Homestand vs. Blues
Kuemper Blanks Ducks, 2-0

Kuemper Blanks Ducks, 2-0
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Open Second Half vs. Anaheim

Caps Open Second Half vs. Anaheim
Rangers Slip Past Caps, 2-1

Rangers Slip Past Caps, 2-1
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Battle Rangers Again on Sunday

Caps Battle Rangers Again on Sunday
Caps Rally Past Rangers, 3-2

Caps Rally Past Rangers, 3-2
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Conclude Homestand vs. Rangers

Caps Conclude Homestand vs. Rangers
Seattle Stretches Streak to Eight at Caps' Expense

Seattle Stretches Streak to Eight at Caps' Expense
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate