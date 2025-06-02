Washington Capitals Debut Four Collectible Pieces Surrounding Alex Ovechkin’s 895th Career Goal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports Authentics, the first-of-its-kind brand platformcreated in partnership with the iconic cultural brand and collectibles company cllct, announced today four collectible pieces surrounding Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s 895th career goal. Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on April 6 at UBS Arena in New York, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.

The items are the first pieces of memorabilia offered from the Capitals as part of Monumental Sports Authentics. Available items designed for fans to celebrate Gr8ness with an exclusive collectible honoring Ovechkin’s record breaking 895th career goal include an 895 Milestone Commemorative Net, 895 Elite Commemorative Ice, 895 Heritage Commemorative Net and 895 Tribute Commemorative Ice:

895 Milestone Commemorative Net: This limited-edition piece features an authentic sample of the NHL warmup net that was on the ice during pre-game warmups, strung up in a 3D-printed simulation NHL goal, which is suspended in air for viewing.

Encased in a museum-quality acrylic display cube and housed in a cherry wood presentation box adorned with the Capitals logo, each net collectible is individually numbered out of just 250pieces produced. The 895 logo is embedded into the box with golden shavings that were used in the creation of the NHL Golden Stick presented to Ovechkin during his record-breaking ceremony at Capital One Arena on April 10.

The 895 Milestone Commemorative Net is offered at $1,499.

895 Elite Commemorative Ice: This limited-edition piece features an authentic sample of the actual ice surface from the historic game, sealed above a precision-crafted miniature rink adorned with the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary logo, symbolizing the historic season.

Encased in a museum-quality acrylic display cube and housed in a cherry wood presentation box adorned with the Capitals logo, each collectible is individually numbered out of just 895 pieces produced. The 895 logo is embedded into the box with golden shavings that were used in the creation of the NHL Golden Stick presented to Ovechkin during his record-breaking ceremony at Capital One Arena.

The 895 Elite Commemorative Ice is offered at $1,499.

895 Heritage Commemorative Net: This limited-edition piece features an authentic sample of the NHL warmup net that was on the ice during pre-game warmups, strung up in a 3D-printed simulation NHL goal, which is suspended in air for viewing.

Encased in a museum-quality display and housed in a white custom contour shell featuring the Capitals logo, each collectible is individually numbered out of just 200 pieces produced.

The 895 Heritage Commemorative Net is offered at $895.

895 Tribute Commemorative Ice: This limited-edition piece features an authentic sample of the actual ice surface from the historic game, sealed above a precision-crafted miniature rink adorned with the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary logo, symbolizing the historic season.

Encased in a museum-quality display and housed in a white corrugated presentation box featuring the Capitals logo, each collectible is individually numbered out of just 1,487 pieces produced.

The 895 Tribute Commemorative Ice is offered at $895.

Season ticket members, corporate partners and suite holders will receive a $200 discount off each collectible for a limited time. Included with each item is a letter of authenticity from cllct, the creator of the pieces and Official Cultural History and Collectibles Partner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, certifying the origin and significance of this historic piece of hockey memorabilia. Monumental Sports Authentics is the official source for game-used and team-issued memorabilia from the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, and Washington Mystics. Monumental Sports Authentics brings fans closer to the action than ever before. Each item offered carries the weight of the moment - the energy of a game-winning goal or basket, the passion of a sold-out arena, the sweat and story of a D.C. athlete giving their all. From the ice at Capital One Arena to the hardwood of epic playoff runs, every jersey, puck, basketball, and artifact curated is a piece of history. Verified. Certified. Monumental.

This debut of the collectible pieces comes as the Capitals organization celebrates its historic 50th anniversary season, marking five decades of unforgettable players, remarkable milestones, experiences, and an unrivaled cultural connection to the District of Columbia and the greater Washington D.C., region.

From commemorating the legends of the past to showcasing the passion of today’s fanbase, Monumental Sports Authentics brings the spirit of Capitals history to life through exclusive digital content, collectible memorabilia drops, and immersive experiences. A wide range of initiatives will continue to be released, including:

• Limited-edition collectibles featuring iconic players, uniforms, and milestones

• Fan-first experiences connecting Capitals greats with the next generation

• Original digital storytelling that dives deep into untold chapters of team history

• Collaborations with regional artists and creators to showcase the team’s place in greater Washington, D.C. culture

More announcements related to Monumental Sports Authentics and the 50th anniversary celebration will be made soon. Fans can stay connected by visiting MonumentalSportsAuthentics.com and signing up for an interest list to be the first to know when there are product or collection updates.