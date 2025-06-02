Capitals Re-sign Garin Bjorklund

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Garin Bjorklund to a one-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Bjorklund's contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $110,000 in AHL.

Bjorklund, 23, posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) in 2024-25. The 6’2”, 190-pound goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native also made two starts for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), going 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Bjorklund made his American Hockey League debut with Hershey on March 26, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport.

Bjorklund appeared in 27 games with South Carolina in 2023-24, posting a record of 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, an .882 save percentage and one shutout. Prior to beginning his professional career with the Stingrays, Bjorklund played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he recorded a 40-48-4 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in 96 career games.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.