T.J. Oshie Announces Retirement

WASHINGTON – Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Monday during a fan event at Washington Harbour in Georgetown. This event marked the anniversary of a memorable occasion when Oshie and his teammates celebrated by swimming in the fountains at the exact location just two days after winning the Stanley Cup on June 7, 2018.

During the ceremony, the Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation presented Oshie with a $10,000 donation to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation in recognition of Oshie’s career and in honor of his father, Tim Oshie. Tim, known in the hockey community as “Coach Oshie,” was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and passed away in 2021. Over the course of his career, Oshie supported several community initiatives, including organizations that support Alzheimer’s related research and resources. He also was active with several team and NHL initiatives, including granting multiple wishes through wish-granting organizations.

Oshie, 38, played 16 seasons in the NHL, including the final nine with the Capitals. The 2018 Stanley Cup champion recorded 695 points (302g, 393a) in 1,010 career games with Washington and the St. Louis Blues and is one of 164 skaters in NHL history to score 300-plus goals and play 1,000-plus games.

Oshie was selected by St. Louis in the first round (24th overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft. Oshie ranks third among the 2005 draft class in goals (302), fifth in points (695) and plus-minus (+87), sixth in assists (393) and hits (1,557) and 10th in games played (1,010). The only players from the 2005 draft with more career goals than Oshie are Sidney Crosby (1st overall, 625g) and Anze Kopitar (11th overall, 440g).

Washington acquired Oshie from St. Louis on July 2, 2015, and he went on to register 385 points (192g, 193a) in 567 games with the team. Oshie’s 192 goals during his Capitals tenure were the second most on the team, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (422g), while his 385 points were the fifth most. Oshie, a six-time 20-goal scorer, scored a career-high 33 goals in 2016-17, tying Ovechkin for the team lead. Oshie is the only player to co-lead the Capitals in goals in a season during Ovechkin’s 20-year tenure. In 2020, Oshie was selected to his first career NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Oshie ranks fifth in franchise history in power-play goals (76), sixth in hat tricks (4) and ninth in goals. During Oshie’s nine seasons, the Capitals qualified for the playoffs eight times and won five consecutive Metropolitan Division titles (2016-20), two Presidents’ Trophies (2016, 2017) and the Stanley Cup. From 2015-16 to 2023-24, the Capitals had a record of 339-168-60 (.651 point percentage) with Oshie in the lineup.

Oshie won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, registering 21 points (8g, 13a) in 24 playoff games, including six points (1g, 5a) in five Stanley Cup Final games. Oshie ranks tied for third in franchise history in playoff game-winning goals (6), tied for fourth in playoff goals (29) and tied for sixth in playoff points (60). In 106 career playoff games with St. Louis and Washington, Oshie recorded 69 points (34g, 35a).

Oshie retires with the second-highest shootout shooting percentage in NHL history (47.1%, min. 100 shootout attempts). In addition, Oshie ranks third in League history in game-deciding shootout goals (21) and tied for

third in total shootout goals (49). The 6’0”, 200-pound forward scored seven hat tricks during his career, including a postseason hat trick on April 28, 2016 in Game 1 of the Second Round versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. Oshie completed the hat trick by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime and became just the third player in franchise history to record a hat trick and score an overtime goal in the same playoff game.

On March 16, 2024 in Vancouver, Oshie played in his 1,000th career game, becoming the 390th skater in NHL history and the 62nd U.S.-born skater to play 1,000 games. He also became the 12th player to reach the 1,000-game mark in a Capitals sweater.

The Everett, Washington native represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, three World Championships (2009, 2010, 2013) and the 2006 World Junior Championship. In a preliminary round game at the 2014 Winter Olympics against Russia, Oshie scored four goals on six shootout attempts, including the game-winner, to lead Team USA to a 3-2 victory over the host nation.