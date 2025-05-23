Alex Ovechkin Wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is the 2024-25 recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, presented “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”
Messier solicits suggestions from team and League personnel to compile a list of potential candidates for the award. However, the selection of the winner is Messier’s alone.
Ovechkin, playing in his 20th NHL season and 16th as Washington’s captain (tied for the third-longest tenure in League history), completed “THE GR8 CHASE” on April 6 to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history – a record “The Great One” held for more than 31 years. Ovechkin finished the campaign with 897 goals, three more than Gretzky totaled during his legendary career, to propel the Capitals (51-22-9, 111 points) to the No. 2 overall record in the League and the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2016-17.