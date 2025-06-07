Spencer Carbery Wins Jack Adams Award

The National Hockey League announced today that Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is the recipient of the 2024-25 Jack Adams Award, presented to the head coach "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success” as voted by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Carbery, who won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding coach in 2020-21 with the Hershey Bears and the John Brophy Coach of The Year Award in 2013-14 with the South Carolina Stingrays, is the first coach ever to win coach of the year awards in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.