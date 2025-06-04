Capitals' T.J. Oshie to Make Special Announcement on June 9

The event will take place at Washington Harbour in the Georgetown neighborhood of D.C.

caps25-oshie-announcement-1920x1080
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, VA - Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will make a special announcement on Monday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at Washington Harbour in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. This date coincides with the anniversary of Oshie and the team swimming in the fountains two days after winning the Stanley Cup on June 7, 2018.

The event is free and open to the general public, taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fans are asked to RSVP at washcaps.com/TJ77, though RSVP is not required for admission.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including photo opportunities, poster making, giveaways and more. Oshie will speak to the audience at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin from Monumental Sports Network.

