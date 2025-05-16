Capitals Sign Ryan Chesley

Defenseman was Washington’s second-round pick in 2022

Web
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Ryan Chesley to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Chesley's contract will carry an average annual value of $923,333 at the NHL level and $82,500 in AHL.

The Capitals selected Chesley, 21, in the second round (37th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Chesley, who signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on April 2, has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in four games with Hershey.

Chesley joined Hershey after playing three seasons at the University of Minnesota (NCAA), where he recorded 38 points (12g, 26a) and a +34 plus-minus rating in 115 games. In 2024-25, Chesley served as one of the team’s captains and recorded a career-high 20 points (8g, 12a). Chesley’s eight goals ranked second among Golden Gopher defensemen, while his 20 points ranked tied for second. In addition, Chesley led the team in blocked shots (73). Chesley, who was named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team, helped Minnesota to a share of the Big Ten Hockey Championship and a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

During his sophomore campaign in 2023-24, Chesley recorded eight points (2g, 6a) in 36 games and led Minnesota in blocked shots (76). The 6’1”, 205-pound defenseman was named to the 2023-24 All-Big TenSecond Team. As a freshman in 2022-23, Chesley registered 10 points (2g, 8a) in 36 games and appeared in all four of Minnesota’s NCAA Tournament games as the Golden Gophers reached the National Championship game. Chesley recorded an assist in the national semifinal versus Boston University and posted a +1 plus-minus rating in the title game against Quinnipiac.

The Mahtomedi, Minnesota native has twice represented the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a bronze medal in 2023 and a gold medal in 2024. Chesley served as an alternate captain at the 2024 tournament, where he averaged 21:01 of ice time and recorded four points (1g, 3a) in seven contests. In Team USA’s gold medal clinching victory over Sweden, Chesley logged 25:16 of ice time and posted a +2 plus-minus rating.

