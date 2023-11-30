Random Acts in the W: Mt. Everest Capitals Crossover
After summiting Mt. Everest, Bryan Tropeano meets the Caps
Less than 7,000 people ever have climbed the entire 29,032 feet of Mount Everest. It's one of the most dangerous activities you can do on planet Earth.
One of the latest to accomplish this almost impossible feat, is a Virginia local and die hard Caps fan Bryan Tropeano. You can read more about Bryan and his journey here.
After posting about Bryan on the Capitals Instagram page in June, Caps forward T.J. Oshie commented on the photo extending an offer for the future.
The Capitals and T.J. made good on the initial offer and in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, Bryan was able to cash in and paid a visit to the practice facility.
He watched the entirety of practice and then chatted with players as they were getting off the ice.
"The players were incredibly friendly and were very interested in learning more about Everest and my climb," he said. "They all loved seeing the caps rally towel on the top of the world and I had a lot of great conversations with TJ Oshie, Tom Wilson, Sonny Milano and Charlie Lindgren."
Afterwards, Oshie gave Bryan and his brother a behind-the-scenes tour of the Capitals facility. He then went into the locker room with Oshie and Tom Wilson where they chatted for nearly an hour and exchanged some valuable goods.
"T.J. gave us a long tour of the locker room, and he surprised me with a team signed [blue W] Jersey and both him and Tom Wilson gave me one of their signed, game used sticks," said Bryan.
He brought a photo of himself holding up the Capitals rally towel on the summit of Mt. Everest and Oshie made sure the entire team signed it for him.
Bryan and his family have been life-long Capitals fans so this experience is one he'll never forget.
"My father has been a season ticket holder since day one in 1974, one of the remaining few, and my brother and I have been season ticket holders for a few decades now, so for the caps to take the time out of their busy schedules to show us around and talk hockey was a very unique experience," he said.