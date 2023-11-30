Random Acts in the W: Mt. Everest Capitals Crossover

Less than 7,000 people ever have climbed the entire 29,032 feet of Mount Everest. It's one of the most dangerous activities you can do on planet Earth.

One of the latest to accomplish this almost impossible feat, is a Virginia local and die hard Caps fan Bryan Tropeano. You can read more about Bryan and his journey here.

After posting about Bryan on the Capitals Instagram page in June, Caps forward T.J. Oshie commented on the photo extending an offer for the future.