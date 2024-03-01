Krista Miller Brings D.C. to Life as the ‘Design Your Own Rally Towel’ Winner

Krista Miller was sitting in her Northern Virginia home when an email from the Washington Capitals came up.

High screams echoed throughout the Miller household, startling her father.

Miller quickly shared her reaction was the pure joy of emotion that might just jump-start her career.

Three months prior she took a chance with the Capitals’ ‘Design Your Own Rally Towel Contest’ with a design that meant to reflect her staying true to herself and her passions.

The chance paid off as she was the selected winner.

Her love for animals and nature helped emulate the perfect design that more than 18,000 Capitals fans will be waving back and forth for the game on March 1 vs the Philadelphia Flyers.

Miller, a 25-year-old alumnus of the Savannah College of Art and Design and current marketing graphic designer at Kohl's, is thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to share her design with Caps fans.

“It's incredibly surreal because it was really just like, I put it out there and thought, ‘Okay, this would be fun, I want to give this a shot,’” she said. “I mean, to be a winner is an incredibly honoring experience. So many people from my personal life supported me by voting, and then all of the Caps fans that voted too, it really means a lot.”

When coming up with a design, Miller was inspired by the Capitals weagle logo and based her creation around the symbol. She has a weagle sticker on her computer and continued coming back to it when brainstorming her design. She took the weagle and made her own modifications to it that felt different from the original with a new taste to it.