Caps Care Year in Review: Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Raise $1,768,584 for Charity During 2023-24 Season

By Washington Capitals
During the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and MSE Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in $1,768,584 raised for charity.

Over the next five weeks, WashCaps.com is taking a look back at highlights across the following categories:

-Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives
-Theme Nights and NHL Platforms
-Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation
-Capitals Player Programs
-Youth Hockey Development

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Capitals Theme Nights and NHL Platforms:

Hispanic Heritage Month: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation celebrated and supported the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation allocated a $10,000 grant to Latin American Youth Center (LAYC). The funds were presented to LAYC through a check presentation in October in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition, the Capitals will host a ball hockey clinic with LAYC this offseason.

The Capitals also hosted a private reception in partnership with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture at District E prior to the team’s Oct. 7 preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Attendees were recognized during the game, while graphics in-game also highlighted Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition, the Capitals Little Free Library at MedStar Capitals Iceplex also featured more than 30 Hispanic and Latino authors and other sports books from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Hockey Fights Cancer: November’s Hockey Fights Cancer campaign raised $104,625 for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. Proceeds were split between Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation fundraiser featured Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys worn by players upon arrival to Capital One Arena on Nov. 18.

The auction also included autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks as well as player portraits drawn by children affiliated with the nonprofit Tracy’s Kids, which uses art therapy to help young cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional stress imposed by the disease and its treatment. The artwork was displayed on the jumbotron during the game, and the related portrait proceeds directly benefited Tracy’s Kids.

Six children who were battling cancer or who were in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup ahead of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 18. The children were affiliated with Horizon Day Camp, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Each participant was matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer.

During the game Leidos presented Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

In addition, Capitals players hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring all players on Oct. 28 to kick off Hockey Fights Cancer month. Players skated with children, survivors and families from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Horizon Day Camp – Metro DC.

Following practice, players were greeted in the locker room by the children who are currently battling cancer or in remission. The children and families then joined players on the ice for a skating session.

During the skate, select Capitals players also participated in a Flashes of Hope photoshoot with the skate participants with whom they were paired. Flashes of Hope creates free uplifting black and white portraits to honor the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

Caps Canines Night: The Capitals hosted their third Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Nov. 14, when the team hosted the Vegas Golden Knights. In honor of PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game featured programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives. Capitals players arrived at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Social and in-game content highlighted Capitals players and their dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation and adoptable Wolf Trap dogs. Capitals and America's VetDogs service dog Biscuit, who enlisted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a facility dog, was also featured in a moment of recognition.  A pre-game Caps Countdown interview featured a PEDIGREE Foundation representative. The evening's National Anthem and RTX Hero’s Welcome featured area service dogs and their veterans who are affiliated with America’s VetDogs. Headshots of adoptable dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue were featured during starting lineups. Fans at the game were also able to tune-in to a "Puppy Love" dating show on the jumbotron featuring puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Hockey Talks: In partnership with MedStar Health, the Capitals hosted their fourth Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game on Jan. 13 vs. the New York Rangers. Hockey Talks is an initiative that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness and encourages teams to use their platform to continue the conversation and share resources around the topic.

In collaboration with Morgan’s Message, an organization focused on student-athletes and mental health, the Capitals hosted Faceoff for Mental Wellness, a pre-game conversation surrounding mental health for student-athletes affiliated with Morgan’s Message. The Capitals also teamed up with Shoulder Check on messaging and content. Special T-shirts and long sleeve shirts, with select styles of Hockey Talks phrases were available at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and at the Capital One Arena Team store, with a portion of the proceeds from sales benefiting Shoulder Check. In addition, proceeds from the Jan. 13 Monumental Sports & Entertainment 50/50 Raffle benefited Shoulder Check.

Salute to the Military Night: On Feb. 20 vs. the New Jersey Devils, the Capitals hosted their 22nd annual Salute to the Military Night. Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces.

More than 1,000 service members were in attendance. In-game and social media related content throughout the game featured tributes to service members. The first intermission mites on ice was comprised of players from Navy Youth Hockey. The second intermission featured members of the USA Warriors Hockey Program.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Military Night auction benefiting United Heroes League and MSE Foundation raised $34,604. In addition, proceeds from the Capitals and MSE Foundation's 50/50 Raffle on Feb. 20 benefited United Heroes League.

Black History Month: The Capitals honored Black History Month in February through several initiatives, including a Black History Night game on Feb. 26 vs. the Ottawa Senators. The evening honored Black achievement in hockey and highlighted how the organization is working to further grow the game. All fans in attendance received a Capitals rally towel featuring the Capitals 11 Black alumni designed by Robert Generette III, also known as Rob Zilla.

The evening also highlighted “Caps 11,” an original song that the Capitals and musical artist Saukrates collaborated on that is dedicated to honoring the 11 Black alumni in Capitals history. A special on-ice projection highlighted Caps 11 in conjunction with the song.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction featuring special jerseys designed by Washington, D.C., based illustrator and art director J. Freeman Robinson raised $41,450 for the Capital Impact Fund. The auction also featured six pairs of game-worn autographed skates and four pairs of autographed sneakers designed by local artists. One pair of game-worn autographed skates and one pair of autographed sneakers were painted by Cory Bailey, also known as Sierato; two pairs of game-worn autographed skates and two pairs of autographed sneakers were painted by Lloyd Ferguson, also known as SwaggyPicasso; and three pairs of game-worn autographed skates and three pairs of autographed sneakers were painted by David Zambrano, also known as Dez.

In addition, Capitals Youth Hockey Development hosted a Rising Stars Academy clinic on Feb. 19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The clinic featured on- and off-ice elements, including panels and skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players Ethan Bear, Joel Edmundson, Beck Malenstyn and Max Pacioretty.

Women in Hockey Night: The Capitals held Women in Hockey Night presented by General Dynamics Information Technology on March 9, when the Capitals hosted the Chicago Blackhawks. In-game and social content highlighted women in hockey and showcased the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) platform. A ceremonial puck drop featured participants from four of the platform’s youth and adult programs, representing four generations. Ceremonial puck drop participants included six-year-old Future Caps Learn to play participant Taï Taï Germain, 12-year-old ACAH Girls Learn to Play participant Laura Medsger, 27-year-old ACAH Adult Learn to Play participant Han Yu and 83-year-old Capitals Women’s Hockey League participant Linda Sinrod. Sinrod is certified by the Guiness World Records as the world’s oldest female hockey player.

During the game, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation presented a check for $25,000 to the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA) and the Reston Raiders, who organized the region’s first area-wide Girls' Try Hockey Event last September. MSE Foundation donated this funding to PVAHA for its 2024 DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, where girls ages four through nine are introduced to the sport of hockey at no cost. In addition, MSE Foundation made a donation to PVAHA from the funds raised through the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on March 9.

Pride Night: March 20 marked the Capitals’ eighth-consecutive Pride Night presented by Giant. In-game content spotlighted LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts featured rainbow avatars, and fans were encouraged to post on social media with the #CapsPride hashtag. Fans were invited to a pre-game Block Party at District E. The band Steal the Sky performed, and there was a presence by local LGBTQ+ community organizations. 

In addition, the Capitals shared video content in-game and on social media featuring Capitals players and front office personnel on the importance of equality and inclusion. 

A Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Pride auction featuring autographed player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color ‘Pride Tape’ raised $27,375 for SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), with a portion of funds allocated for Team DC, as well as MSE Foundation. In addition, Giant presented a $5,000 check to SMYAL to officially launch the fundraising efforts. Proceeds from the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on March 20 also benefited SMYAL.

Go Green Night: The Capitals hosted Go Green Night Presented by BioSafe and Coca-Cola Consolidated on April 4 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

During Go Green Night, Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Capitals educated fans on how to support a cleaner environment through green-themed activations. All fans in attendance received a Capitals reusable grocery bag, and fans were encouraged to bring their trash to stations for volunteers to sort into recycling, compost and landfill bins. Postgame, Coke Consolidated volunteers collected the bottles and cans for recycling. Most of the plastic bottles were sent to a recycling partner and then returned to the Coke Consolidated infrastructure as new bottles.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Go Green Auction presented by BioSafe featuring green jerseys autographed by Capitals players raised $37,300. Proceeds benefited Anacostia Riverkeeper and MSE Foundation. In addition, proceeds from MSE Foundation’s April 4 50/50 Raffle also benefited Anacostia Riverkeeper.

Rink2Reef: The Capitals teamed up with Coca Cola Consolidated in March to host a Rink2Reef service project at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Rink2Reef® recycles hockey sticks sticks to create habitats for oysters along with other filter-feeding aquatic organisms that remove pollutants and excessive nutrients from creeks, rivers and estuaries.

