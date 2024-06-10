Caps Care Year in Review: Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Hispanic Heritage Month: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation celebrated and supported the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation allocated a $10,000 grant to Latin American Youth Center (LAYC). The funds were presented to LAYC through a check presentation in October in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition, the Capitals will host a ball hockey clinic with LAYC this offseason.

The Capitals also hosted a private reception in partnership with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture at District E prior to the team’s Oct. 7 preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Attendees were recognized during the game, while graphics in-game also highlighted Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition, the Capitals Little Free Library at MedStar Capitals Iceplex also featured more than 30 Hispanic and Latino authors and other sports books from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Hockey Fights Cancer: November’s Hockey Fights Cancer campaign raised $104,625 for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. Proceeds were split between Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation fundraiser featured Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys worn by players upon arrival to Capital One Arena on Nov. 18.

The auction also included autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks as well as player portraits drawn by children affiliated with the nonprofit Tracy’s Kids, which uses art therapy to help young cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional stress imposed by the disease and its treatment. The artwork was displayed on the jumbotron during the game, and the related portrait proceeds directly benefited Tracy’s Kids.

Six children who were battling cancer or who were in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup ahead of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 18. The children were affiliated with Horizon Day Camp, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Each participant was matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer.