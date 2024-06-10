Caps Care Year in Review: Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Salute to the Military Night: On Feb. 20 vs. the New Jersey Devils, the Capitals hosted their 22nd annual Salute to the Military Night. Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces.
More than 1,000 service members were in attendance. In-game and social media related content throughout the game featured tributes to service members. The first intermission mites on ice was comprised of players from Navy Youth Hockey. The second intermission featured members of the USA Warriors Hockey Program.
A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Military Night auction benefiting United Heroes League and MSE Foundation raised $34,604. In addition, proceeds from the Capitals and MSE Foundation's 50/50 Raffle on Feb. 20 benefited United Heroes League.
Black History Month: The Capitals honored Black History Month in February through several initiatives, including a Black History Night game on Feb. 26 vs. the Ottawa Senators. The evening honored Black achievement in hockey and highlighted how the organization is working to further grow the game. All fans in attendance received a Capitals rally towel featuring the Capitals 11 Black alumni designed by Robert Generette III, also known as Rob Zilla.
The evening also highlighted “Caps 11,” an original song that the Capitals and musical artist Saukrates collaborated on that is dedicated to honoring the 11 Black alumni in Capitals history. A special on-ice projection highlighted Caps 11 in conjunction with the song.
A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction featuring special jerseys designed by Washington, D.C., based illustrator and art director J. Freeman Robinson raised $41,450 for the Capital Impact Fund. The auction also featured six pairs of game-worn autographed skates and four pairs of autographed sneakers designed by local artists. One pair of game-worn autographed skates and one pair of autographed sneakers were painted by Cory Bailey, also known as Sierato; two pairs of game-worn autographed skates and two pairs of autographed sneakers were painted by Lloyd Ferguson, also known as SwaggyPicasso; and three pairs of game-worn autographed skates and three pairs of autographed sneakers were painted by David Zambrano, also known as Dez.