EVENT LOCATION CHANGE: Capitals to Hold GR895 City Celebration Friday at Capital One Arena

Doors to Arena Open at 3 p.m., with Stage Programming Set for 4 p.m.

Image (14)
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals announced today the location for the GR8 City Celebration has changed from Union Station to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The location was moved in order to accommodate an increased amount of fans. Fans planning on attending are asked to RSVP at washcaps.com/ovicelebration. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

On Friday, April 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Capitals will host the GR8 City Celebration, a fan event at Capital One Arena in honor of Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin will be in attendance, along with Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis. The stage programming will start at 4 p.m. with hosts Tarik El-Bashir and Craig Laughlin from Monumental Sports Network. The event will also include remarks from Ovechkin, Backstrom, Oshie and Leonsis.

This indoor event is free and open to the general public. Attendees can enjoy photo opportunities, interactive stations, giveaways, alumni appearances, and much more. There will also be giveaways, including Ovi fat heads on a stick, coasters, buttons, GR8ness T-shirts, and additional items.

