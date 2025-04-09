Capitals Sign Patrick Thomas

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Patrick Thomas to a three-year entry-level contract beginning next season, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Thomas’ contract will carry an average annual value of $878,333 at the NHL level and $82,500 in AHL.

The Capitals selected Thomas, 20, in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Thomas recorded a career-high 104 points (27g, 77a) in 66 games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. The 6’0”, 178-pound forward finished the regular season as the OHL’s assists leader and ranked sixth in the OHL in points. Thomas, Brantford’s captain, registered seven points (1g, 6a) in five games during the team’s first round playoff series to help the Bulldogs advance to the second round of the OHL Playoffs.

The Oakville, Ontario native registered 66 points (21g, 45a) in 57 games with Brantford last season, rankingsecond on the Bulldogs in points, tied for second in power-play goals (8), third in assists and power-play assists (13) and fifth in goals. In addition, Thomas tallied seven points (1g, 6a) in six playoff contests.

During the 2022-23 season, Thomas recorded 56 points (17g, 39a) in 66 games with the Bulldogs. Thomas led the team in assists and points and tied for third in plus-minus (+10). Thomas also recorded a team-high six assists in six playoff games. In 2021-22, Thomas led Bulldog rookies with 27 points (6g, 21a) in 64 games and appeared in all 19 of the team’s playoff contests, recording eight assists en route to winning the OHL championship.

In 253 career OHL games with Brantford, Thomas has recorded 253 points (71g, 182a).