Caps Care Year in Review: Community Programs and Initiatives

Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise $1,768,584 for Charity During 2023-24 Season

By Washington Capitals
During the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and MSE Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in $1,768,584 raised for charity.Over the next five weeks, WashCaps.com is taking a look back at highlights across the following categories:

-Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives
-Theme Nights and NHL Platforms
-Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation
-Capitals Player Programs
-Youth Hockey Development

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives:

Caps in School: Caps in School presented by KPMG returned for the 2023-24 hockey season and school year, offering educators and grade-school students the opportunity to engage with the Capitals while participating in a variety of classroom programming.

The Caps in School reading program, which provides classroom materials and prizes to monthly winners, saw nearly 450 classrooms participate. 9,493 students across the region read a total of 4,233,395 minutes during the 2023-24 school year. This year’s Caps in School Writing Program encouraged students in first through eighth grade to write about the importance of communication and working through setbacks. More than 125 students submitted essays. Winners received a Caps swag bag and two tickets to a 2024-25 regular season home game.

The Capitals hosted 90 fifth-grade students from Hollin Meadows Elementary School for a STEM Field Trip this year at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Students watched practice and participated in interactive stations run by Capitals and MedStar Capitals Iceplex employees. The stations revolved around the science of ice resurfacing, learning how to shoot a puck, nutrition, equipment and hockey trivia.​

In addition, the Capitals donated $3,000 worth of school supplies to seven teachers throughout the region this season. Capitals mascot Slapshot also surprised Ashley Benjamin and her class at Turner Elementary School with every item on her teaching wish list and Caps in School prizes for her students.​

Caps in School

Dream on 3 Wish: In October, the Capitals granted the Dream On 3 wish of 17-year-old Noah Syran, who is blind, at the team’s morning skate and Caps game against the Minnesota Wild. Syran is from Wilmington, N.C., and legally blind due to a rare genetic disorder called Coloboma. At practice, he met several Capitals players as well as Monumental Sports Network’s Joe Beninati. During the Capitals game, Syran received a behind-the-scenes tour of Capital One Arena, participated in a Zamboni ride and more.

Corporal Biscuit: Capitals and America’s VetDogs’ service-dog-in-training Biscuit completed training and was formally placed as a Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., in November. Biscuit was awarded the honorary title of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal during an enlistment ceremony on Nov. 7 at Walter Reed.

During Biscuit’s enlistment ceremony, which was attended by Walter Reed patients and staff, Biscuit was presented by his America’s VetDogs puppy raiser and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Deana Stone. Capitals players Nic Dowd and Beck Malenstyn, along with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center director U.S. Navy Captain Melissa Austin, then presented Biscuit with his rank. Following the ceremony, Capitals players and Biscuit spent time with patients.

Biscuit was welcomed as the 7th facility dog at Walter Reed. As a facility dog, Biscuit makes frequent visits to patients and staff in the inpatient and outpatient areas at Walter Reed. He also visits Inpatient Behavioral Health patients as well as provides support for the Brain Fitness Clinic. In addition, Biscuit provides support for the Military Advanced Training Center Occupational and Physical Therapy Clinics. Facility dogs are also part of special events, including military ceremonies, holiday events, Wounded Warrior adaptive sports events and more.

Biscuit

Caps Care Toy Drive: On Dec. 9, the Capitals hosted their annual Caps Care Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command. Fans were encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at building entrances ahead of the Capitals vs. New York Rangers game. More than 500 toys were donated and used for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which helps provide holiday gifts for children.

Toy Drive

Operation Ride Home: The Capitals, Jack Daniel’s and Armed Services YMCA teamed up in December to surprise PO2 James Horner, his wife and sons with a plane ticket home to be with their family for the Christmas Holiday.

Valentine’s Day Hospital Visit: The Washington Capitals and MedStar Health held a heartwarming Valentine's Day event in February for pediatric patients at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Caps players Charlie Lindgren and Rasmus Sandin spent time with patients on Valentine’s Day making and handing out greeting cards and Capitals themed giveaways.

Hospital Visit

Star-Spangled Baby Shower: In February, the Capitals and Operation Homefront hosted the Capitals Star-Spangled Baby Shower in Washington, D.C., for expectant military moms.Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation presented Operation Homefront with a $10,000 donation during the shower. Four expectant moms were celebrated by the significant others of Capitals players and coaches. Guests of honor included an active duty Navy mother, an active duty Army spouse, a Marine Corps veteran mother and a transitioning Army veteran mother.

Star Spangled Baby Shower

United by Hockey Mobile Museum: In March, the Capitals and Piney Orchard Ice Arena hosted the National Hockey League's United by Hockey Mobile Museum at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Md. The United by Hockey Mobile Museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning various demographics. The unique experience of 840 square feet of history includes exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women in the game. This season’sUnited By Hockey Mobile Museum featured gloves worn by current Capitals forward T.J. Oshie - an Indigenous American. In addition, Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear - an Indigenous Canadian - and several Capitals alumni were also highlighted in the museum.

Caps Care Award: Forward Tom Wilson was announced in April as the Washington Capitals inaugural recipient of the organization’s Caps Care Community Award in honor of his efforts in the community during the 2023-24 season.

Wilson Caps Care Award

The Caps Care Community Award was established to recognize an individual Capitals player annually for his contributions to the community. A Caps Care Community Award recipient will be selected annually by an internal committee on the basis of several criteria, including but not limited to: support of causes personally close to the player, participation in team and league initiatives and involvement in programming that benefits the community across Washington, D.C., Virginia and/or Maryland.

Wilson was recognized ahead of the Capitals April 15 game versus the Boston Bruins during a pre-game ceremony. Elizabeth Pace, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Presidentand Executive Director, presented Wilson with a $10,000 check on behalf of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to the charity of Wilson’s choice. Wilson donated the funds to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. Wilson was also be presented with the Caps Care Community Award Trophy by Capitals Director of Fan Development Caroline Potolicchio. They were joined on the ice by youth who have been impacted by Wilson’s Forty Three’s Friends program.

King Clancy Nomination: Wilson was also the Capitals 2023-24 season King Clancy Memorial Award nominee in honor of his efforts in the community. The King Clancy Memorial trophy is awarded by the NHL annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Wilson actively gives back to the community through two player programs as well as by being involved in additional initiatives throughout the season.

Random Act in the W: Random Act in the W is a community-focused campaign to give back to Caps fans surrounding everyday moments in which individuals may need their spirits lifted or efforts recognized. This season, the Capitals’ Random Acts in the W included:

Jacob and Gerard Bruan, 13 and 11 years old, respectively, who were both badly burned in a tragic accident in 2023.

Bryan Tropeano, who climbed Mount Everest and was invited to the Caps locker room by T.J. Oshie.

Kenley Curtin, whose math grade earned her a personal invitation to a Caps game via Capitals owner Ted Leonsis.

Abby Drew, whose straight As during the playoffs saw her interviewed by NBC 4 and subsequently surprised with playoff tickets by Dunkin and the Capitals.

everest 2

