Caps Care Year in Review: Community Programs and Initiatives

During the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and MSE Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in $1,768,584 raised for charity.Over the next five weeks, WashCaps.com is taking a look back at highlights across the following categories:

-Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

-Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

-Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

-Capitals Player Programs

-Youth Hockey Development

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives:

Caps in School: Caps in School presented by KPMG returned for the 2023-24 hockey season and school year, offering educators and grade-school students the opportunity to engage with the Capitals while participating in a variety of classroom programming.

The Caps in School reading program, which provides classroom materials and prizes to monthly winners, saw nearly 450 classrooms participate. 9,493 students across the region read a total of 4,233,395 minutes during the 2023-24 school year. This year’s Caps in School Writing Program encouraged students in first through eighth grade to write about the importance of communication and working through setbacks. More than 125 students submitted essays. Winners received a Caps swag bag and two tickets to a 2024-25 regular season home game.

The Capitals hosted 90 fifth-grade students from Hollin Meadows Elementary School for a STEM Field Trip this year at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Students watched practice and participated in interactive stations run by Capitals and MedStar Capitals Iceplex employees. The stations revolved around the science of ice resurfacing, learning how to shoot a puck, nutrition, equipment and hockey trivia.​

In addition, the Capitals donated $3,000 worth of school supplies to seven teachers throughout the region this season. Capitals mascot Slapshot also surprised Ashley Benjamin and her class at Turner Elementary School with every item on her teaching wish list and Caps in School prizes for her students.​