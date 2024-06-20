Caps Care Year in Review: MSE Foundation

During the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and MSE Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in $1,768,584 raised for charity.

Over five weeks, WashCaps.com is taking a look back at highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Capitals Player Programs

Youth Hockey Development

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation:

KABOOM! Playground: In the fall, children and families in Southeast D.C. celebrated the creation of a new kid-designed playground at SOME Independence Place. Following a months-long collaboration between So Others Might Eat, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and KABOOM!, more than 150 volunteers including Capitals player Connor McMichael, Casey Carbery and Sydney Kuemper built a new playspace.

The new playspace was a collaborative effort by community members, including kids, who presented creative ideas for their dream playground during a design day in July. Volunteers from the organizations built the space over several days and helped cut the ribbon alongside staff from Monumental Sports & Entertainment and players, coaches and mascots for the Capitals and Wizards. Since 2011, MSE Foundation has invested nearly $1 million and partnered with KABOOM! to build 11 playgrounds across the region with the volunteer support of more than 1,300 employees and fans.