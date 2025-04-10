Limited Amount of Capitals First Round Playoff Tickets Now Available

A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2025 Playoffs series are now available via Ticketmaster.com. Washington will host Game 1, Game 2 and if necessary, Game 5 and Game 7 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Washington’s opponent and game dates, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at a later date.

The Capitals have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons and the 34th time in the franchise’s 50-year history. Since 2007-08, no team has made the playoffs more than Washington (16 playoff appearances in 18 seasons). Led by captain Alex Ovechkin and fellow franchise cornerstones John Carlson and Tom Wilson, the Capitals are in contention for the franchise’s fourth Presidents’ Trophy and 14th division title. Ovechkin and Wilson, along with Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael, spearhead the NHL’s highest scoring offense, while Carlson and the recently extended Jakob Chychrun anchor one of the most productive and stout bluelines in the League. This season, the Capitals had three players score 30 goals for the first time since 2009-10 and six defensemen record 20 points for the first time ever. The goaltending tandem of Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have combined for 49 wins and will look to help Washington capture its second Stanley Cup championship.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com