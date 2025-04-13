Capitals Loan Terik Parascak to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Terik Parascak to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

The Capitals selected Parascak with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Parascak, 18, recorded 82 points (28g, 54a) in 59 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. The 6’0”, 180-pound forward ranked second on Prince George in assists and pointsand fifth in goals. Parascak (1.39 P/GP) was one of five Cougars to average above a point-per-game this season, a year after the team had eight point-per-game players. Among players age 18 or younger, Parascak ranked tied for fourth in the WHL in points. In addition, Parascak led Prince George in playoff scoring with 10 points (4g, 6a) in seven postseason contests. Parascak registered three multi-point games during Prince George’s first round series against the Portland Winterhawks, including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) in Game 1 which he capped off with the overtime winner.

During the 2023-24 season, Parascak recorded 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 games with Prince George. Parascak, who was named to the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) All-Rookie Team and the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team, led CHL rookies in goals and points and ranked eighth among all WHL skaters in scoring. Parascak’s 105 points were the most by a CHL rookie since Patrick Kane (145 points) and Sam Gagner (118 points) in 2006-07 and the fourth most since 2000-01, trailing only Kane, Gagner and Sidney Crosby(2003-04: 135 points). In addition, Parascak ranked fourth in the WHL in plus-minus (+49), tied for fourth in shorthanded goals (4), tied for ninth in goals and tied for 12th in assists. The Lethbridge, Alberta native added 14 points (6g, 8a) in 12 playoff games, helping Prince George reach the WHL Western Conference Final.

Parascak attended Edge School Prep Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL U18), where he finished the 2022-23 season ranked second in the league in goals (32) and points (66) in 30 games played. In addition, Parascak led the league with 12 points (6g, 6a) in five playoff games en route to the CSSHL Under-18 championship.