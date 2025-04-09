Washington Capitals Launch Capitals Authentics

Today the Washington Capitals proudly announced the inaugural launch of Capitals Authentics, a first-of-its-kind brand platform created — in partnership with the iconic cultural brand and collectibles company cllct — to celebrate the franchise’s rich history and enduring connection with fans through content, collectibles, and community.

As part of the launch, the Capitals will debut the first pieces of the Capitals Authentics Collection: the complete and intact nets from Alex Ovechkin’s record-tying and record-breaking 894th and 895th goals. The preserved nets will be featured in a permanent exhibit inside the team’s new venue, currently under construction, and will serve as a cornerstone for what will become a larger collection of cultural artifacts honoring Capitals greatness.

This launch comes as the organization celebrates its historic 50th anniversary season, marking five decades of unforgettable players, remarkable milestones, experiences, and an unrivaled cultural connection to the District of Columbia and the greater Washington D.C., region.

“The Capitals have an extraordinary history and an even more extraordinary community of fans,” said Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “At its core, Capitals Authentics is about identity and belonging, which is central to this platform, developed alongside some of the most advanced cultural experts at cllct, we’re building a brand that doesn’t just look back, but lives in the now and helps shape what it means to be a Caps fan moving forward.”

From commemorating the legends of the past to showcasing the passion of today’s fanbase, Capitals Authentics will bring the spirit of Capitals history to life through exclusive digital content, collectible memorabilia drops, and immersive experiences. A wide range of initiatives will roll out at the end of the 50th anniversary season and into the future, including:

Limited-edition collectibles featuring iconic players, uniforms, and milestones

Fan-first experiences connecting Capitals greats with the next generation

Original digital storytelling that dives deep into untold chapters of team history

Collaborations with regional artists and creators to showcase the team’s place in greater Washington, D.C. culture

“Capitals Authentics is a living, breathing expression of who we are — where we’ve been, and where we’re going. And there’s no better time to launch this than during our 50th season,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “We are beyond excited to announce the inaugural launch a brand that’s built not just for our fans, but with them in mind every step of the way.”

“cllct was built to connect people emotionally to the moments and memorabilia that matter — and there are few legacies in sports richer than the Capitals,” said Darren Rovell, Founder of cllct. “With Capitals Authentics, we’re helping build a brand that will live far beyond this anniversary season — a cultural archive, a fan experience, and a tribute to what it means to be part of this community.”

More announcements related to Capitals Authentics and the 50th anniversary celebration will be made soon. Fans can stay connected by visiting washcapsauthentics.com and signing up for an interest list to be the first to know when there are product or collection updates.