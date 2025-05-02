Limited Amount of Capitals Second Round Playoff Tickets Now Available

Washington will host Game 1, Game 2 and if necessary, Game 5 and Game 7

By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the Second Round of the Washington Capitals 2025 Playoffs series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes are now available via Ticketmaster.com. Washington will host Game 1, Game 2 and if necessary, Game 5 and Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Second Round. Washington’s game dates, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at a later date.

The Capitals advanced to the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games during the first round.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

