NHL Announces 2025 Stanley Cup Second Round Schedule

The National Hockey League today announced additional schedule information for select games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Monday, May 5. The complete Second Round schedule will be confirmed following Sunday's Game 7 of the First Round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TBS).

All times listed are ET and subject to change.

The following is the complete Capitals schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 against Carolina: