NHL Announces 2025 Stanley Cup Second Round Schedule

Caps will face Carolina in Game 1 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena

By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

The National Hockey League today announced additional schedule information for select games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Monday, May 5. The complete Second Round schedule will be confirmed following Sunday's Game 7 of the First Round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TBS).

All times listed are ET and subject to change.

The following is the complete Capitals schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 against Carolina:

Date

Time

WSH (M1) vs. CAR (M2)

Networks

Tuesday, May 6

7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington

ESPN

Thursday, May 8

7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington

ESPN

Saturday, May 10

TBD

Washington at Carolina

TBD

Monday, May 12

TBD

Washington at Carolina

TBD

*Thursday, May 15

TBD

Carolina at Washington

TBD

*Saturday, May 17

TBD

Washington at Carolina

TBD

*Monday, May 19

TBD

Carolina at Washington

TBD

*if necessary

