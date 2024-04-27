Random Act in the W: Playing Hooky for Hockey

Playing a little hooky with your dad to see your favorite hockey team is a memory Mike and 11-year-old Abby Drew won’t soon forget.

The Capitals hosted an open practice with fun activations and giveaways in advance of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and loads of fans from all over the DMV made their way to MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

NBC4 was reporting from the practice when they happened upon a dad/daughter duo that had a fun story to share.

“I saw on the TV that they were having open practice, and she [Abby] got all straight A’s on her report card yesterday so today she just missed the bus,” Mike quipped.

The video got over 200k views and all the replies were filled with people praising Mike for the parenting win.

The pair also got a Dunkin’ gift card to celebrate the occasion.