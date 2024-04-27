Random Act in the W: Playing Hooky for Hockey

Straight A's earned a family a trip to the playoffs

dunkin surprise 4
By Taryn Bray
@tarynbray WashingtonCaps.com

Playing a little hooky with your dad to see your favorite hockey team is a memory Mike and 11-year-old Abby Drew won’t soon forget.

The Capitals hosted an open practice with fun activations and giveaways in advance of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and loads of fans from all over the DMV made their way to MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

NBC4 was reporting from the practice when they happened upon a dad/daughter duo that had a fun story to share.

“I saw on the TV that they were having open practice, and she [Abby] got all straight A’s on her report card yesterday so today she just missed the bus,” Mike quipped.

The video got over 200k views and all the replies were filled with people praising Mike for the parenting win.

The pair also got a Dunkin’ gift card to celebrate the occasion.

dunkin surprise 1

Upon seeing this heartwarming story, Dunkin’ decided to surprise Abby at her school on Friday morning ahead of the Capitals playoff home game with tickets to the game as well as donuts and swag for Abby’s entire 5th grade class.

She was shocked as she’s never been to a Caps playoff game before.

dunkin surprise

Abby along with her mom, dad, and younger sister were also gifted with a team signed ‘W’ jersey at the game.

The Drew family spent their Friday night at Capital One Arena cheering on their favorite team and it’s all a testament to Abby’s hard work in school.

