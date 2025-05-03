2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Begins Tuesday for Washington and Carolina

Hurricanes-Capitals Game 1 Set for Tuesday, May 6 in Washington

R2G1_Web
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

The National Hockey League today announced the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round will begin on Monday, May 5, in Toronto, with Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, at 8 p.m. ET. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

In addition, the League announced that Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is set for Tuesday, May 6, in Washington. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. The starting time and Canadian broadcast information for the Hurricanes-Capitals Game 1 will be announced when available.

As previously announced, the start time for Game 7 of the First Round series between the St. Louis Blues andWinnipeg Jets is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be televised on TBS.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round will be announced when available.

News Feed

Caps Prep for Canes; Carbery is Adams Finalist

Spencer Carbery Named Finalist for Jack Adams Award

Limited Amount of Capitals Second Round Playoff Tickets Now Available

Capitals Recall Mitchell Gibson

Caps Close Out Canadiens, 4-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Look to Close Out Canadiens

Caps Overcome Habs in Third, 5-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Look to Get Right in Game 4

Game 5 between Washington and Montreal will start at 7 p.m.

Capitals Re-assign Ilya Protas to Hershey

Habs Double Up Caps, 6-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Scene Shifts to Montreal for Game 3

Thompson Thwarts Habs in 3-1 Caps Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps, Habs Set for Wednesday's Game 2