Capitals Recall Mitchell Gibson

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Mitchell Gibson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey.

Gibson, 25, won his only appearance with Hershey this season, stopping 26 of 28 shots faced in a 6-2 win at Springfield on Oct. 26, 2024. In 14 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), Gibson posted a record of 12-1-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. The 6’1”, 207-pound goaltender also appeared in four Kelly Cup Playoff games with South Carolina, recording a 3.40 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

During the 2023-24 season, Gibson played 42 games with South Carolina, posting a 22-14-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and three shutouts. Gibson’s 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native also appeared in two games with Hershey, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. In three career AHL games with Hershey, Gibson is 3-0-0 with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Gibson played collegiately at Harvard University (NCAA), where he posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 80 games played over three seasons. Gibson was drafted by Washington in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Stevenson, 26, made his NHL debut on April 17 at Pittsburgh, making 33 saves. The 6’4”, 195-pound goaltender has posted an 18-8-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey this season.