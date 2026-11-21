ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have claimed goaltender Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets and have loaned him to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Stevenson, 27, has appeared in five games with Winnipeg this season, posting a 1-3-0 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native spent four seasons in the Capitals organization before being claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sept. 28. In 10 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Washington, Stevenson has a 4-5-0 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.

Stevenson posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in three games with the Capitals during the 2025-26 season. The 6’5”, 200-pound goaltender made 19 saves to earn his first career NHL win on Jan. 31, 2026 versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Stevenson also appeared in 37 games with Hershey last season, posting an 18-13-3 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Stevenson ranked tied for sixth in save percentage and 11th in goals-against average among AHL goaltenders with at least 30 games played. Stevenson also started all six of Hershey’s 2026 Calder Cup Playoff games, posting a record of 3-3 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage and one shutout.

During the 2024-25 season with Hershey, Stevenson posted an 18-8-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 33 games. Stevenson also made his NHL debut on April 17, 2025 at Pittsburgh, making 33 saves in the Capitals’ regular-season finale. In his lone start of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on May 9, Stevenson stopped 28 of 32 shots faced in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at Lehigh Valley to help the Bears stave off elimination.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Stevenson had a 24-10-2 record with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson’s seven shutouts led the AHL and tied the Bears’ single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Stevenson and goaltending partner Hunter Shepard were the recipients of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL’s regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against.

Stevenson has a 63-31-9 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and nine shutouts in 109 career AHL games with Hershey.