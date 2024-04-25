Young Canucks Fans Attend Games One & Two Through Playoff Game of Your Dreams

Having playoff hockey back at Rogers Arena has been exciting and another great opportunity for the Canucks For Kids Fund to host young fans so they can watch their heroes on the ice.

These children have shown resiliency when faced with challenges and through this initiative can make memories with their families as they’re immersed in the playoff atmosphere.

The recipients were selected from Canucks for Kids Fun beneficiaries, including Canucks Autism Network, Special Olympics BC and the Playoff Game of Your Dreams contest.

One of the attendees at game one was 12-year-old Brayden, who started playing hockey at nine years old and now plays U13 A2 for the Vancouver Minor Hockey Association. He lost his father following struggles with mental health, but his father was a big Canucks fan and Brayden has developed the same love for the sport.

“I love scoring and being able to use my skill and mindset to maneuver the puck,” he said.

Brayden and his mom, Michelle got to Rogers Arena an hour and a half before the game and Brayden just sat and took in the atmosphere and loved waving his towel before puck drop.

“It was so fun, it was wild,” said Brayden.

He’s a defenceman and looks up to Quinn Hughes and he says the best part of the game was the two goals in 12 seconds, but the celebrations on the plaza after the game was a close second.

Michelle was grateful to meet other parents and children at the game who experience their own challenges, the equalizer being their Canucks fandom.

Since Brayden joined hockey, Michelle says they’ve found strong community in it, and she still keeps in touch with her late husband’s beer league hockey teammates. Michelle’s late husband celebrated every game during the Canucks’ 2011 Stanley Cup run, and to be able to share a 2024 playoff game experience with her son was special.

“It was the best experience. I can’t even put into words how great of an experience it was. I wish it wasn’t me to be honest, I wish it was his dad that was with him because his dad was such a big Canucks fan. I’m sure his dad is up in heaven and he would have been so happy watching his son at this game. It was a once in a lifetime experience that we will never forget,” Michelle shared.

For game two, the Canucks hosted 10-year-old Dylan as one of the recipients. Over the past year, Dylan has become a big Canucks fan after taking up hockey last September. She had never participated in team sports before, but she was determined to learn how to play. First, she had to learn how to skate, but once she accomplished that and picked up a stick it turned out she was a natural. Her dedication and hard work have paid off as she recently won MVP of her U9 team in her rookie season.

Her mom Danielle says Dylan and her dad talk hockey and stats all the time. Dylan loves talking hockey with her dad, and she loves the Hughes brothers' storylines. Danielle says hockey has been life changing for her daughter and Dylan has learned so many valuable lessons from playing hockey and being part of a team.

Dylan’s parents got her tickets to the Canucks and Stars game for her 10th birthday but she said a playoff game was “way more fun.”

Highlights for Dylan included watching warmups at the glass before puck drop and watching Quinn Hughes in action. She enjoyed every part of her experience and was blown away by having popcorn delivered right to her seat.

Danielle said it was fun to watch her daughter – a third generation Canucks fan – experience Canucks playoff hockey.

“It’s full circle, my dad used to take me to games when I was little and now getting to experience it through her eyes is next level,” Danielle said.

“A special experience, from the game to the energy in the Arena and on the plaza. It’s going to be a core memory for us for sure.”