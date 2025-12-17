VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 SECOND HALF COMMUNITY & FAN ENGAGEMENT NIGHTS

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce ten Community & Fan Engagement Nights taking place throughout the second half of the 2025.26 regular season. Following a series of memorable nights in the first half of the year, showcasing impactful celebrations, heartfelt community recognition, and unforgettable moments, the Canucks are eager to build on that success and continue delivering meaningful experiences for fans at Rogers Arena.

“We’re proud to deliver Community & Fan Engagement Nights that celebrate the diversity and dedication of our fanbase,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “These special nights create unique, uplifting moments inside Rogers Arena, and we look forward to welcoming fans to enjoy them throughout the remainder of the season.”

The second half of the Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule will consist of ten nights, including:

Lunar New Year, presented by TD – January 29 vs Anaheim Ducks Ring in the Year of the Horse with an evening packed with colour, excitement, and tradition. Fans can expect festive performances, special in-arena moments, and a celebration of the rich cultural heritage!

Black Excellence – March 2 vs Dallas Stars In honour of Black History Month, the Canucks will recognize the achievements, culture, and continued contributions of Black communities. The night will feature special guests, storytelling moments, and performances from the community.

Celebration of Women in Sport, presented by TD – March 4 vs Carolina Hurricanes Join us for an uplifting evening recognizing the leaders who empower women in sports and beyond. The Canucks will highlight inspiring local voices and champion gender equity throughout the night!

Armed Forces Night – March 9 vs Ottawa Senators A dedicated evening to honour the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of Canada’s military members and their families. The night will feature tributes, recognitions, and special programming saluting those who serve.

First Nations Celebration – March 12 vs Nashville Predators This special night will honour Indigenous communities across the province and highlight their deep connection to the land and the game.

Community Heroes Night, presented by BCLC – March 14 vs Seattle Kraken Join the Vancouver Canucks as we recognize the individuals who make a meaningful impact in our communities. This special night will spotlight local heroes through in-game features and more!

CFKF Telethon, presented by TD – March 19 vs Tampa Bay Lightning The annual Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon returns for its 35th year, raising vital funds to support CFKF and its core beneficiaries.

NextGen Game, presented by ESSO – March 21 vs St Louis Blues It’s all about the future of hockey. Young fans will take centre stage as the Canucks showcase the next generation of the game!

Autism Acceptance Night – March 26 vs Los Angeles Kings In partnership with the Canucks Autism Network, this evening celebrates inclusion while raising awareness and support for the autism community.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi – April 14 vs LA Kings Close out the regular season with a night dedicated entirely to the fans who make Canucks hockey unforgettable. Expect giveaways and surprise moments as we celebrate the end of the 2025.26 regular season.



Beginning in January, we look forward to announcing more customized Community and Fan Engagement logos to our fans!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit community.canucks.com. For tickets to these special experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Interested in becoming a season ticket member? Visit ticket.canucks.com/membership for the latest information on Season Ticket Memberships.