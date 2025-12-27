Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sharks

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 22/25: VAN 2 at PHI 5

Nikita Grebenkin opened the scoring with 6:47 remaining in the second frame…Carl Grundstrom doubled the Flyers lead just before the six-minute-mark of the third…Christian Dvorak gave Philadelphia a three goal lead 1:51 later…Max Sasson got Vancouver on the board with 6:55 remaining in regulation…Conor Garland and Tyler Myers had the assists…Owen Tippett added one for the Flyers 2:30 later…Matvei Michkov scored an empty-netter with 1:11 left in the third…Drew O’Connor scored Vancouver’s second goal of the contest with 18 seconds remaining…Evander Kane had four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had a season-high 11 hits…Garland blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 34 saves.

LAST 5 – vs SAN JOSE

Nov. 28/25: VAN 2 at SJS 3

Apr. 14/25: VAN 2 vs SJS 1 (OT)

vs SJS 1 (OT) Feb. 6/25: VAN 2 at SJS 1 (OT)

at SJS 1 (OT) Dec. 23/24: VAN 4 vs SJS 3

vs SJS 3 Nov. 2/24: VAN 3 at SJS 2

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 20 times on December 27 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 10-8-2-0. This includes a 8-5-1-0 record at home. Vancouver has one their last five matchups on December 27, including the most recent one (in 2022) against San Jose (6-2 W).

have played 20 times on December 27 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 10-8-2-0.

CHIEF KIEF

Recording 11 hits on Dec. 22/25 at PHI, Kiefer Sherwood now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season. Since the start of the 2024.25 season, Sherwood has 626 hits, the most in the NHL (second place: Will Cuylle, 432 hits).

now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season. Scoring three goals on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Kiefer Sherwood registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with seven other players for the most over that span (as of Dec. 19/25). Sherwood became the second-fastest player to record three hat tricks with the Canucks (112 GP), only behind Alexander Mogilny (37 GP).

registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with seven other players for the most over that span (as of Dec. 19/25).

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history.

SHOWING OUT IN THE SHOOTOUT

With their third win of the season in a game decided in a shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, the Canucks joined Anaheim (4-0), New Jersey (3-0), Buffalo (3-0) and Ottawa (3-0) as the only teams undefeated in the shootout this season (minimum three shootouts).

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history. Making 23 saves for his first shutout of the season on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, Thatcher Demko tied Ryan Miller for the fifth most shutouts in Canucks history. Demko’s shutout was the first by a Canucks goaltender at Madison Square Garden since Kevin Weekes on Oct. 24/99.

tied Ryan Miller for the fifth most shutouts in Canucks history.

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

EARLY BIRD GETS THE GOAL

Opening the scoring 1:46 into the first period on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, the Canucks scored inside the first two minutes of a game for the fifth time this season, tied with three other teams for the second-most in the league.

HERE COMES THE BUIUM

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Zeev Buium became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal 61 seconds into the game, Buium became the fastest player to record a point in his Canucks debut since Todd Bertuzzi on Feb. 7/98. Recording the game-winning-goal on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Buium became the fourth defenceman to score the game-winner in his Canucks debut, and the first overall since Brock Boeser on Mar. 25/17 at MIN.

became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Opening the scoring on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Jake DeBrusk registered his eighth power play goal of the 2025.26 season, tied for third in the league (now t-5th). DeBrusk’s 22 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.

registered his eighth power play goal of the 2025.26 season, tied for third in the league (now t-5th).

NEW KIDS IN TOWN

Marco Rossi , Liam Öhgren , and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25. Rossi , 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26. Öhgren , 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games. Buium , 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

, , and were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25.

A WILD NIGHT OF FIRSTS

Scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Tom Willander became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal. Adding an assist on Dec. 6/25, Willander also leads all defencemen from the 2023 draft class in assists (7) and is first for first in points (8).

became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal. With two goals and an assist on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Aatu R äty recorded the first three-point game of his career. R äty’s first goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN also stood as the game-winning goal, the first GWG of his career.

äty recorded the first three-point game of his career.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479).

passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479). Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Elias Pettersson tied Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (478). Pettersson also passed J.T. Miller for the 10th most assists in franchise history.

tied Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (478). With the opening goal on Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250).

passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250). Scoring two goals on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history.

passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history. Recording two points (1-1-2) on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472). With his goal on Nov. 14/25 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for 12th on the Canucks all-time goals list (189).

passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472). Assisting on two goals on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60).

BROCKSTAR