Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sharks

CANUCKS VS SHARKS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One, CITY, NBC Sports California
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 28 (road, 3-2 L), Dec. 27 (home), Jan. 27 (home), and Apr. 11 (road).
- Vancouver is 72-57-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 34-26-4-5 record at home.
- The Canucks are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (4-1-0 in their last five).
- Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against San Jose with 26 points (9-17-26) in 29 career games.
- In 28 career games against the Sharks, Brock Boeser has 23 points (13-10-23).
- Tyler Myers has 20 points (2-18-20) in 37 career games against San Jose.
- In 20 career games against the Sharks, Kiefer Sherwood has 13 points (6-7-13).
- Thatcher Demko holds a 13-0-0 record with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 13 career games against San Jose.
- Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-0 with a 2.94 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in four career games against the Sharks.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Jake DeBrusk ranks t-6th in the NHL in power play goals (eight).
- Max Sasson has goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season.
- Zeev Buium ranks second amongst rookie defencemen in points (17) and third in assists (13).
LAST MEETING – NOV. 28/25: VAN 2 at SJS 3
Brock Boeser opened the scoring 4:28 into the first period…Conor Garland and Tom Willander had the assists…Will Smith tied the game 4:57 later on the power play…Elias Pettersson re-took the lead for Vancouver just past the three-minute mark of the second…Evander Kane and Filip Hronek had the helpers…William Eklund evened the game on the power play with 5:57 left in the middle frame…Adam Gaudette gave San Jose the lead 1:14 later…Boeser, Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk each had five shots…D Elias Pettersson had five hits…Quinn Hughes blocked two shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 21 saves.
