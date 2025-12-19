Canucks Continue New York Swing Against Islanders on Friday Night

“I’ve been waiting for that long time now and [have] been working hard for it, so it feels great to get that goal and great to get another win,” said Öhgren following Tuesday’s win.

He also spoke about goaltender Thatcher Demko, who picked up his 10th career shutout on Tuesday.

“It’s safe,” said Öhgren when asked to describe what it’s like playing with Demko. “He’s been unreal these two games I’ve played here, and I can barely score him in practice, too. He’s an unreal goalie, and we’re lucky to have him.”

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Islanders have won six of their last eight games and are sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

They are 10-6-2 on home ice this season.

Bo Horvat was off to a great start this season with 19 goals in 32 games, but he suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Jonathan Drouin, Mathew Barzal, and Emil Heineman are playing on the Islanders’ top line. Barzal leads the trio with 26 points (9g-17a).

Matthew Schaefer was selected first overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and leads all rookie defencemen with 23 points this season.

The Isles are 8-1-1 on home ice when scoring the first goal of the game.

Ilya Sorokin has been the primary starter this season; he has a 12-9-2 record with a .910% save percentage, 2.52 goals-against average, and has three shutouts.

Backup netminder David Rittich has been strong between the pipes this season as well. Rittich has a 7-3-1 record with a .905% save percentage, 2.59 goals-against average, and has one shutout.

The Story: New Guy Update

Adam Foote spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice and was asked about how Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren and Marco Rossi have been fitting in with the team.

“They get along with the guys. I know they like it here,” said Foote. “They’re good people. They’re getting used to a new system, things like that. And you know, you’re getting up to Christmas. So, you just got to keep, you know, Marco’s a true pro. And they get the other two young guys. We had to keep them, keep them in the saddle here a little bit longer.”

Rossi says he is beginning to gel with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser as his linemates. He spoke highly of the two wingers, giving credit to Boeser for his shot and DeBrusk for his willingness to go to the net.

Buium has held a positive control of Corsi, scoring chances, and goal share, and is third on the team in five-on-five ice time since joining the Canucks.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Aatu Räty: 2g-1a-3p

Elias Pettersson (D): 1g-2a-3p

Tom Willander: 1g-1a-2p

Evander Kane: 1g-1a-2p

Linus Karlsson: 0g-2a-2p

Jake DeBrusk: 0g-2a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Friday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.