Canucks Close Out Road Trip with Final Stop in Philadelphia

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 4
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks have picked up four consecutive wins on their final road trip before the holiday break and are looking to make it a clean sweep as they head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Monday evening.

Offensive contributions have come from up and down the lineup, as nine different players have three or more points through their first four games of the road trip.

Linus Karlsson had the most productive game of his career on Saturday night, picking up a pair of goals and three points in the 5-4 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.

“Well, he’s playing in the hard areas. I mean, that’s a tough team to play against, and he didn’t shy away from playing in the dirty areas, and he was able to. He’s smart around the net,” said Head Coach Adam Foote.

“It was nice to see him have some success. He’ll grow from that a lot.”

Filip Hronek has four assists through the road trip, and three of those assists have been primary helpers. He recorded his 100th point as a Canuck a couple of games ago and is now up to 20 points on the season.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Flyers wrapped up a four-game road trip on Saturday night with a shootout loss at the hands of the New York Rangers.
  • Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 35 points (15g-20a) in 34 games played. Zegras is playing alongside Travis Konecny and Nikita Grebenkin.
  • Cam York and Travis Sanheim patrol the Flyers’ top defence pairing. That duo has played 418:18 of five-on-five together and have been on the ice for 16 goals for and 17 against.
  • The Flyers’ power play ranks 25th in the league, clicking at 16.7% this season. As for their penalty kill, their 81.5% kill rate ranks them 14th in the league.
  • Veteran centre Sean Couturier continues to be a strong two-way player and leads the Flyers in control of expected goals. In his 431 minutes of five-on-five play, the Flyers controlled 56.3% of expected goals.

The Story: Depth Dominance

The trio of Liam Öhgren, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson have been dominant since being assembled as a line.

Sasson and the pair of Swedes have played 21:43 together at five-on-five and have generated 11 scoring chances while allowing only two. They have scored a pair of goals and not allowed any against.

Öhgren and Karlsson each have a pair of goals on the current road trip, while Sasson has one of his own.

Karlsson is tied with Jake DeBrusk for the team lead in scoring chances (10) over their last four games.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Kiefer Sherwood: 4g-0a-4p
Linus Karlsson: 2g-2a-4p
Conor Garland: 1g-3a-4p
Jake DeBrusk: 1g-3a-4p
Filip Hronek: 0g-4a-4p

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game is at 4:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

News Feed

Lankinen Perfect in Shootout, Canucks Beat Boston for Fourth Consecutive Win

Canucks Head to Boston for Fourth Stop of Road Trip 

Game Notes: Canucks at Bruins

Sherwood Scores a Hat Trick, Canucks Leave New York With 4-1 Win Over Islanders

Game Notes: Canucks at Islanders

Canucks Continue New York Swing Against Islanders on Friday Night

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 SECOND HALF COMMUNITY & FAN ENGAGEMENT NIGHTS

Thatcher Demko Gets 10th Career Shutout, Canucks Beat Rangers 3-0

Game Notes: Canucks at Rangers

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Zeev Buium Makes History in Canucks 2-1 Win Over Devils

Game Notes: Canucks at Devils

Canucks Embark on Final Road Trip Before Christmas with Stop in New Jersey to Face Devils

Patrik Allvin Speaks After Acquiring Buium, Rossi, Öhgren and a 1st Round Pick

CANUCKS ACQUIRE ROSSI, ÖHGREN, BUIUM AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM THE MINNESOTA WILD

Elias Pettersson Continues to Add to His Skillset in Sophomore Season

Tom Willander Joins Insider Podcast to Discuss Rookie Year in the NHL

Nils Höglander Talks About Settling in After Season Debut