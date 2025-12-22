Canucks Close Out Road Trip with Final Stop in Philadelphia

The Vancouver Canucks have picked up four consecutive wins on their final road trip before the holiday break and are looking to make it a clean sweep as they head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Monday evening.

Offensive contributions have come from up and down the lineup, as nine different players have three or more points through their first four games of the road trip.

Linus Karlsson had the most productive game of his career on Saturday night, picking up a pair of goals and three points in the 5-4 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.

“Well, he’s playing in the hard areas. I mean, that’s a tough team to play against, and he didn’t shy away from playing in the dirty areas, and he was able to. He’s smart around the net,” said Head Coach Adam Foote.

“It was nice to see him have some success. He’ll grow from that a lot.”

Filip Hronek has four assists through the road trip, and three of those assists have been primary helpers. He recorded his 100th point as a Canuck a couple of games ago and is now up to 20 points on the season.