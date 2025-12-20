Canucks Head to Boston for Fourth Stop of Road Trip 

The Vancouver Canucks look to continue their winning ways as they head to Boston to battle with the Bruins in the fourth game of their five-game road trip.

Following a clean sweep of the three New York-area teams, the Canucks look to earn their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Kiefer Sherwood netted his second hat-trick of the season on Friday night in the Canucks’ 4-1 win over the New York Islanders. It was his fourth multi-goal game of the season, and he is now up to 16 goals, putting him in the top 25, league-wide, for goals scored.

David Kämpf scored the opening goal of the game on Friday night, and Sherwood gave his teammate credit for notching his first of the year.

“He’s a great example,” said Sherwood about Kämpf sticking to the process. “He’s been plugging away for the time that he’s been here, and it’s nice to see him get rewarded.”

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Bruins lost 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Jeremy Swayman was in net for them, and Pavel Zacha had the Bruins’ only goal on the night.

David Pastrnak leads his team with 38 points through 30 games played.

Morgan Geekie is second in the league with 24 goals this season. He only trails Nathan MacKinnon, who has 28 goals.

With Swayman playing on Friday, Joonas Korpisalo is Saturday’s expected goaltender. He has made 12 starts this season, posting a 6-6-0 record with an .888% save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average.

Hampus Lindholm played 25:10 on Friday night. He is averaging 22:12 per game this season.

The Bruins are 12-6-0 on home ice this season and are 8-1-0 when scoring first at the TD Garden.

The Story: Trust the Process

Head Coach Adam Foote spoke about where the team is at and how he is feeling after his team has reeled off three consecutive wins.

“We got slaughtered with injuries. Right before, we won three in a row. We were four and two, second [in] generating offence in the league, and we got slammed. In those moments, there were games we still could have had, you know, we didn’t get them. We felt like we could have had more wins,” said Foote.

“And what we were trying to do, and the players were all on board, was working. It’s just [that] we were coming short for wins, so it’s nice to see.”

Foote went on to give credit to his penalty kill coming together after having some of their best shorthanded players go down to injury at the start of the season. He likes how the players are beginning to grow and better understand their system.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Kiefer Sherwood: 4g-0a-4p

Conor Garland: 1g-3a-4p

Jake DeBrusk: 1g-2a-3p

Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p

Evander Kane: 1g-1a-2p

Zeev Buium: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.