Game Notes: Canucks at Flyers

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 20/25: VAN 5 at BOS 4 (SO)

Morgan Geekie opened the scoring 8:23 into the first period on the power play…Max Sasson brought the game even with 15 seconds remaining in the opening frame…Liam Öhgren and Linus Karlsson had the assists…Karlsson gave Vancouver the lead 4:22 into the second with a power play tally…Evander Kane and Filip Hronek were credited with the assists…Pavel Zacha tied the game 5:19 later…Tanner Jeannot gave Boston the lead with 7:55 left in the middle frame…Karlsson tied the game with his second of the night just before the four-minute-mark of the third…Marco Rossi had the lone helper…Öhgren gave the Canucks the lead 3:41 later…Marcus Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk were awarded the assists…Andrew Peeke drew the Bruins even with 3:44 remaining in regulation…Öhgren had the lone goal in the shootout…Hronek had four shots…Aatu Räty had eight hits…Rossi and Marcus Pettersson each blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves through 65 minutes and stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout.

LAST 5 – vs PHILADELPHIA

Oct. 19/24: VAN 3 at PHI 0

at PHI 0 Oct. 11/24: VAN 2 vs PHI 3 (SO)

Dec. 28/23: VAN 1 vs PHI 4

Oct. 17/23: VAN 0 at PHI 2

Feb. 18/23: VAN 6 vs PHI 2

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 25 times on December 22 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 15-6-3-1. This includes a 8-3-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver won their last game on December 22 (in 2022), a 6-5 SOW against the Seattle Kraken.

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history.

SHOWING OUT IN THE SHOOTOUT

With their third win of the season in a game decided in a shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, the Canucks joined Anaheim (4-0), New Jersey (3-0), Buffalo (3-0) and Ottawa (3-0) as the only teams undefeated in the shootout this season (minimum three shootouts).

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

CHIEF KIEF

Scoring three goals on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Kiefer Sherwood registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with seven other players for the most over that span (as of Dec. 19/25). Sherwood became the second-fastest player to record three hat tricks with the Canucks (112 GP), only behind Alexander Mogilny (37 GP).

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

EARLY BIRD GETS THE GOAL

Opening the scoring 1:46 into the first period on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, the Canucks scored inside the first two minutes of a game for the fifth time this season, tied with three other teams for the second-most in the league.

HERE COMES THE BUIUM

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Zeev Buium became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal 61 seconds into the game, Buium became the fastest player to record a point in his Canucks debut since Todd Bertuzzi on Feb. 7/98. Recording the game-winning-goal on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Buium became the fourth defenceman to score the game-winner in his Canucks debut, and the first overall since Brock Boeser on Mar. 25/17 at MIN.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Opening the scoring on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Jake DeBrusk registered his eighth power play goal of the 2025.26 season, tied for third in the league (now t-5th). DeBrusk’s 22 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.

NEW KIDS IN TOWN

Marco Rossi , Liam Öhgren , and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25. Rossi , 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26. Öhgren , 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games. Buium , 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

A WILD NIGHT OF FIRSTS

Scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Tom Willander became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal. Adding an assist on Dec. 6/25, Willander also leads all defencemen from the 2023 draft class in assists (7) and is first for first in points (8).

became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal. With two goals and an assist on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Aatu R äty recorded the first three-point game of his career. R äty’s first goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN also stood as the game-winning goal, the first GWG of his career.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479).

BROCKSTAR

Opening the scoring on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Brock Boeser passed Todd Bertuzzi for 10th in the Canucks all-time scoring list (450).

MR. MILESTONE

With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s second period tally on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Evander Kane reached the 300-assist milestone for his career. Kane becomes the fifth player from the 2009 draft class to have both 300 career goals and 300 career assists, joining John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nazem Kadri.

reached the 300-assist milestone for his career. Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Evander Kane became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver. The Canucks have become the 11th franchise in NHL history to hit the mark, and the first post-1967 expansion to hit it.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17

Arshdeep Bains placed on waivers, Dec. 16

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 14

Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 5, Dec. 14

Lukas Reichel placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status, Dec. 13

Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first round pick acquired form Minnesota in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

Thatcher Demko activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 11

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 11

Nils Höglander activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve, Dec. 8

Jett Woo placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Dec. 8

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 7

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 4

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 4

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 1

Nikita Tolopilo designated Non-Roster, Dec. 1

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 25

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 8/25 vs DET

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Nov. 28/25 at SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 29, 2x, Latest Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/25 at NYI

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, 2x, Latest Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Nov. 28-Dec. 5/25 (0-3-1)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 11-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 4-16-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-11-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 13-6-1

Scoring First: 8-6-1

Allowing First Goal: 7-11-2

On 0 Days Rest: 4-1-2

On 1 Day Rest: 5-11-0

On 2 Days Rest: 5-5-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 11-6-2

Give up a PPG: 9-10-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-11-1

Less than 25 shots: 7-6-2

THREE STARS – DECEMBER

Demko (15 pts)

Sherwood (5 pts)

Pettersson (5 pts)

Räty (5 pts)

Tolopilo (5 pts)

Willander (5 pts)

Sasson (5 pts)

Buium (5 pts)

Öhgren (5 pts)

Kane (5 pts)

Kämpf (5 pts)

Karlsson (5 pts)

Öhgren (5 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

