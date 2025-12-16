CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Max Sasson on a two-year contract with a $1 million AAV.

“Max has made the most of the opportunity presented to him this season and has provided us with some solid play,” said Allvin. “Since signing with the organization out of college, he has shown significant improvement, using his speed and skill to build a strong foundation for his future. Max was a key contributor to our championship run last year in Abbotsford, and we’re excited to watch him continue to grow as a player.”

Sasson, 25, has appeared in 29 games with Vancouver this season, posting eight points (6-2-8) and 10 penalty minutes. His six goals and eight points are new career-highs, to go alongside a career-high 11:02 in time on ice.

The 6’1”, 181lbs forward has played in 58 career games, all with Vancouver, registering 15 points (9-6-15) and 10 penalty minutes, averaging 10:41 of time on ice.

The Birmingham, MI native has also appeared in 106 career AHL games, recording 78 points (34-44-78), 58 penalty minutes, and a +12 plus/minus rating. He has skated in an additional 36 Calder Cup Playoff games, scoring 18 points (7-11-18) and 22 penalty minutes, helping the Abbotsford Canucks capture the Calder Cup in 2024.25.

Prior to his time with the Canucks organization, Sasson played two seasons at Western Michigan University, recording 64 points (24-40-64), 36 penalty minutes, and a +24 plus/minus rating in 75 games with the Broncos.

Sasson was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2023.