CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

2526 - TRADE - 2 TEAM TEXT ONLY - CDC (1)
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Max Sasson on a two-year contract with a $1 million AAV.

“Max has made the most of the opportunity presented to him this season and has provided us with some solid play,” said Allvin. “Since signing with the organization out of college, he has shown significant improvement, using his speed and skill to build a strong foundation for his future. Max was a key contributor to our championship run last year in Abbotsford, and we’re excited to watch him continue to grow as a player.”

Sasson, 25, has appeared in 29 games with Vancouver this season, posting eight points (6-2-8) and 10 penalty minutes. His six goals and eight points are new career-highs, to go alongside a career-high 11:02 in time on ice.

The 6’1”, 181lbs forward has played in 58 career games, all with Vancouver, registering 15 points (9-6-15) and 10 penalty minutes, averaging 10:41 of time on ice.

The Birmingham, MI native has also appeared in 106 career AHL games, recording 78 points (34-44-78), 58 penalty minutes, and a +12 plus/minus rating. He has skated in an additional 36 Calder Cup Playoff games, scoring 18 points (7-11-18) and 22 penalty minutes, helping the Abbotsford Canucks capture the Calder Cup in 2024.25.

Prior to his time with the Canucks organization, Sasson played two seasons at Western Michigan University, recording 64 points (24-40-64), 36 penalty minutes, and a +24 plus/minus rating in 75 games with the Broncos.

Sasson was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2023.

News Feed

Zeev Buium Makes History in Canucks 2-1 Win Over Devils

Game Notes: Canucks at Devils

Canucks Embark on Final Road Trip Before Christmas with Stop in New Jersey to Face Devils

Patrik Allvin Speaks After Acquiring Buium, Rossi, Öhgren and a 1st Round Pick

CANUCKS ACQUIRE ROSSI, ÖHGREN, BUIUM AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM THE MINNESOTA WILD

Elias Pettersson Continues to Add to His Skillset in Sophomore Season

Tom Willander Joins Insider Podcast to Discuss Rookie Year in the NHL

Nils Höglander Talks About Settling in After Season Debut

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

Canucks Wrap-Up Homestand on Thursday with Matchup Against Sabres

Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Vilmer Alriksson Share Friendship, Chili Con Carne, and the Love of Scoring Goals

The Show Behind the Show: A Look at Award-Winning Canucks’ Game Entertainment Team

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Red Wings

Canucks Continue Homestand with Red Wings in Town for Monday Night Matchup

Help Make the Holidays Brighter, Bring a Shoebox to Rogers Arena on December 11

Aatu Räty Leads the Way with Three-Point Night in Canucks 4-2 Win Over Wild

Canucks Hit the Ice on Saturday Night for Hockey Night in Canada Game Against Wild

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild