Thatcher Demko Gets 10th Career Shutout, Canucks Beat Rangers 3-0

GAME RECAP - CDC 57
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks took an early lead and got the win by committee, beating the New York Rangers 3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Thatcher Demko stopped all 23 shots he faced for the tenth shutout of his career. Demko also became the fourth goalie in Canucks’ history to earn a road shutout at Madison Square Garden. The last goaltender to accomplish that feat was Kevin Weekes more than 25 years ago (October 24, 1999).

Head Coach Adam Foote wasn’t surprised to see Demko pick up where he left off, citing the goaltender’s work ethic and drive to be the best version of himself.

“They got some chances, but we didn't give him a lot of grade A's, and I thought Demmer had a really good game as well. He was stopping what he should stop and making it look easy, so, that was good to see,” Foote said.

"When a goalie’s seeing it like that, the D just do their job, they let them have the strong side shot and they know Demmer's there. It gives all our players a lot of confidence.”

The Canucks are seeing more cohesion on defence, the penalty kill was four-for-four, and the team blocked 14 shots. Foote says their timing has improved, and the team is trusting the system and each other.

"We're more playing as a unit, which I like, and we're way better up ice. Overall, defensively, we're not panicking as much as we were when things don't go our way; we know our structure, there's going to be times they’re going to hem us in, and we didn't get loose or run around, so that's good to see,” Foote said.

Evander Kane scored the game-winning goal, and Kane says things are coming together for the group, and it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think we can have even better habits, especially through the neutral zone and just little things. I think we're learning, and the good thing right now is we put a couple of wins together in a row on a long road trip, and it's a good start,” Kane said. “We’ve got to climb out of the hole we kind of put ourselves in and we have another opportunity on Friday night against the Islanders to do that.”

Goals

In the first period, Evander Kane came down the right side and cut across the crease, deking Jonathan Quick and going stick side, giving Vancouver a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

“I played against Quickie for a long time when he was in L.A., and I know he likes that kind of one knee down, so I thought I'd try to outwait him, and I was able to put it away,” Kane said.

In the second, Liam Öhgren took a shot off the rush from the top of the right circle that trickled past Quick, hitting the post and crossing the goal line.

It was Öhgren’s first goal as a Canuck in just his second game with the team, sending Vancouver into the final break up 2-0.

In the third period, with the Rangers on a six-on-five, Conor Garland recovered the puck in his corner and backhanded it the length of the ice for the empty netter, helping Vancouver take the game 3-0.

Up Next

The Canucks faceoff against the Islanders on Friday, December 19 at 4 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Rangers

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Zeev Buium Makes History in Canucks 2-1 Win Over Devils

Game Notes: Canucks at Devils

Canucks Embark on Final Road Trip Before Christmas with Stop in New Jersey to Face Devils

Patrik Allvin Speaks After Acquiring Buium, Rossi, Öhgren and a 1st Round Pick

CANUCKS ACQUIRE ROSSI, ÖHGREN, BUIUM AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM THE MINNESOTA WILD

Elias Pettersson Continues to Add to His Skillset in Sophomore Season

Tom Willander Joins Insider Podcast to Discuss Rookie Year in the NHL

Nils Höglander Talks About Settling in After Season Debut

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

Canucks Wrap-Up Homestand on Thursday with Matchup Against Sabres

Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Vilmer Alriksson Share Friendship, Chili Con Carne, and the Love of Scoring Goals

The Show Behind the Show: A Look at Award-Winning Canucks’ Game Entertainment Team

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Red Wings

Canucks Continue Homestand with Red Wings in Town for Monday Night Matchup

Help Make the Holidays Brighter, Bring a Shoebox to Rogers Arena on December 11

Aatu Räty Leads the Way with Three-Point Night in Canucks 4-2 Win Over Wild