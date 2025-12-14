Game Notes: Canucks at Devils

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 11/25: VAN 2 vs BUF 3
Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring just past the seven and a half minute mark of the first period…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game with a power play goal at 19:49 of the first…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Max Sasson gave Vancouver the lead at 6:15 of the second…Tage Thompson tied the game 2:57 later…Zach Benson gave Buffalo the lead with 5:14 left in the middle frame…Sasson had five shots…D Elias Pettersson had four hits…Tom Willander and Tyler Myers each blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 12 saves.
LAST 5 – vs NEW JERSEY
- Mar. 24/25: VAN 4 at NJD 3 (SO)
- Oct. 30/24: VAN 0 vs NJD 6
- Jan. 6/24: VAN 6 at NJD 4
- Dec. 5/23: VAN 5 vs NJD 6
- Feb. 6/23: VAN 4 at NJD 5 (OT)
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 22 times on December 14 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 12-7-3-0.
- This includes a 3-3-3-0 record on the road.
- Vancouver has a record of 3-1-0 in their last four games on December 14.
WELCOME TO THE SQUAD
- Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25.
- Rossi, 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26.
- Öhgren, 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games.
- Buium, 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
A WILD NIGHT OF FIRSTS
- Scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Tom Willander became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal.
- Adding an assist on Dec. 6/25, Willander also leads all defencemen from the 2023 draft class in assists (7) and is first for first in points (8).
- With two goals and an assist on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Aatu Räty recorded the first three-point game of his career.
- Räty’s first goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN also stood as the game-winning goal, the first GWG of his career.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479).
- Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Elias Pettersson tied Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (478).
- Pettersson also passed J.T. Miller for the 10th most assists in franchise history.
- With the opening goal on Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250).
- Scoring two goals on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history.
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186).
- Recording two points (1-1-2) on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472).
- With his goal on Nov. 14/25 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for 12th on the Canucks all-time goals list (189).
- Assisting on two goals on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60).
BROCKSTAR
- Opening the scoring on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Brock Boeser passed Todd Bertuzzi for 10th in the Canucks all-time scoring list (450).
- Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (449).
- With his game-winning goal at 14:15 of the third period on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history.
- Scoring the overtime winner on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29).
- Recording an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history.
- The assist also moved Boeser passed Sami Salo and Alex Edler for fourth on the Canucks all-time overtime points list (18).
MR. MILESTONE
- With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s second period tally on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Evander Kane reached the 300-assist milestone for his career.
- Kane becomes the fifth player from the 2009 draft class to have both 300 career goals and 300 career assists, joining John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nazem Kadri.
- Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Evander Kane became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver.
- The Canucks have become the 11th franchise in NHL history to hit the mark, and the first post-1967 expansion to hit it.
MAN ON A MINSK-SSION
- Making 37 saves in his season debut on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in a game in NHL history.
JAKE THE SNAKE
- Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Jake DeBrusk netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span (third-most as of Dec. 14/25).
- The goal was DeBrusk’s seventh of the 2025.26 season, tied for the second-most in the league (t-7th as of Dec. 14/25).
- With a power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Jake DeBrusk notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.
- Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Jake DeBrusk now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.
- Tying the game with a power play goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Jake DeBrusk has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time.
- Opening the scoring on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Jake DeBrusk recorded his 11th career goal against the Blue Jackets, tied for his most against any franchise (also 11 vs MTL).
MYERS MILESTONES
- Recording an assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Tyler Myers notched both the 300th assist and 400th point of his career. He becomes the eighth defenceman from the 2008 draft class to hit the 300-assist mark, and seventh defenceman to reach 400 career points.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Lukas Reichel placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status, Dec. 13
- Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first round pick acquired form Minnesota in exchange for Quinn Hughes.
- Thatcher Demko activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 11
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 11
- Nils Höglander activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve, Dec. 8
- Jett Woo placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Dec. 8
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 7
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 4
- D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 4
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4
- D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3
- Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 1
- Nikita Tolopilo designated Non-Roster, Dec. 1
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29
- Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 25
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 8/25 vs DET
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Nov. 28/25 at SJS
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 1st period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 41, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/25 at ANA
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Fewest Hits, Game: 10, Nov. 9/25 vs COL
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, 2x, Latest Dec. 11/25 vs BUF
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET
- Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Nov. 28-Dec. 5/25 (0-3-1)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 9-1-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-16-2
- Allow 4+ Goals: 1-11-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 10-6-1
- Scoring First: 5-6-1
- Allowing First Goal: 6-11-2
- On 0 Days Rest: 3-1-2
- On 1 Day Rest: 4-11-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 3-5-1
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
- Score a PPG: 8-6-2
- Give up a PPG: 8-10-2
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 7-11-1
- Less than 25 shots: 4-6-2
THREE STARS – DECEMBER
- Pettersson (5 pts)
- Räty (5 pts)
- Tolopilo (5 pts)
- Willander (5 pts)
- Sasson (5 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, December 16: Vancouver at New York Rangers, 4:00pm PT
- Friday, December 19: Vancouver at New York Islanders, 4:00pm PT
- Saturday, December 20: Vancouver at Boston, 4:00pm PT
- Monday, December 22: Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4:30pm PT
- Saturday, December 27: Vancouver vs San Jose, 7:00pm PT