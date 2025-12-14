Game Notes: Canucks at Devils

GAME DAY - DEC.14 - CDC
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT DEVILS

TV: Sportsnet, MSG Sports Network, NHL Network

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Devils this season: Dec. 14 (road) and Jan. 23 (home).
  • Vancouver is 60-43-17-4 all-time against New Jersey, including a 28-27-6-2 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games against the Devils (2-2-1 in their last five).
  • Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against New Jersey with 20 points (14-6-20) in 35 career games.
  • In 25 career games against the Devils, Jake DeBrusk has 13 points (6-7-13).
  • Brock Boeser has eight points (2-6-8) in 13 career games against New Jersey.
  • In 12 career games against the Devils, Conor Garland has seven points (3-4-7).
  • Thatcher Demko holds a 3-3-0 record with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in seven career games against New Jersey.
  • Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 4.57 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage in two career games against the Devils.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Max Sasson reached a new career-high in points (eight, 6-2-8) with a goal on Dec. 11/25 vs BUF.
  • Conor Garland has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games against the Devils.
  • Brock Boeser has four points (1-3-4) in his last four games against New Jersey.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 24/25: VAN 4 at NJD 3 (SO)

Pius Suter opened the scoring just past the halfway mark of the opening frame…Marcus Pettersson had the lone assist…Timo Meier evened the game for New Jersey midway through the second…Meier gave the Devils the lead at 11:02 of the third…Jonathan Lekkerimäki tied the game 45 seconds later…Derek Forbort and Nils Åman had the assists…Erik Haula gave New Jersey the lead with 6:35 remaining…Conor Garland scored the tying goal with 36 seconds remaining in regulation…Pius Suter and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…DeBrusk scored in the first round of the shootout…Meier scored in the second shootout frame…Lekkerimäki scored the game-deciding-goal in the fourth round of the shootout…Quinn Hughes led the Canucks with six shots…Kiefer Sherwood had a team-high five hits…Filip Hronek blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 22 saves through 65 minutes and three more in the shootout.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS

VAN
NJD
Goals For/Game
2.74 (t-26th)
2.94 (t-19th)
Goals Against/Game
3.58 (32nd)
3.16 (t-19th)
Power Play %
19.2 (15th)
22.2 (9th)
Penalty Kill %
71.6 (30th)
77.3 (25th)
Penalty Min./Game
9:19 (23rd)
8:01 (9th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on December 14, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 11/25: VAN 2 vs BUF 3

Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring just past the seven and a half minute mark of the first period…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game with a power play goal at 19:49 of the first…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Max Sasson gave Vancouver the lead at 6:15 of the second…Tage Thompson tied the game 2:57 later…Zach Benson gave Buffalo the lead with 5:14 left in the middle frame…Sasson had five shots…D Elias Pettersson had four hits…Tom Willander and Tyler Myers each blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 12 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NEW JERSEY

  • Mar. 24/25: VAN 4 at NJD 3 (SO)
  • Oct. 30/24: VAN 0 vs NJD 6
  • Jan. 6/24: VAN 6 at NJD 4
  • Dec. 5/23: VAN 5 vs NJD 6
  • Feb. 6/23: VAN 4 at NJD 5 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

  • The Canucks have played 22 times on December 14 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 12-7-3-0.
    • This includes a 3-3-3-0 record on the road.
    • Vancouver has a record of 3-1-0 in their last four games on December 14.

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

  • Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25.
    • Rossi, 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26.
    • Öhgren, 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games.
    • Buium, 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

A WILD NIGHT OF FIRSTS

  • Scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Tom Willander became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal.
    • Adding an assist on Dec. 6/25, Willander also leads all defencemen from the 2023 draft class in assists (7) and is first for first in points (8).
  • With two goals and an assist on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Aatu Räty recorded the first three-point game of his career.
    • Räty’s first goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN also stood as the game-winning goal, the first GWG of his career.

MOVIN’ ON UP

  • Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479).
  • Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Elias Pettersson tied Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (478).
    • Pettersson also passed J.T. Miller for the 10th most assists in franchise history.
  • With the opening goal on Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250).
  • Scoring two goals on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history.
  • With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186).
  • Recording two points (1-1-2) on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472).
    • With his goal on Nov. 14/25 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for 12th on the Canucks all-time goals list (189).
  • Assisting on two goals on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60).

BROCKSTAR

  • Opening the scoring on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Brock Boeser passed Todd Bertuzzi for 10th in the Canucks all-time scoring list (450).
  • Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (449).
  • With his game-winning goal at 14:15 of the third period on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history.
  • Scoring the overtime winner on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29).
  • Recording an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history.
    • The assist also moved Boeser passed Sami Salo and Alex Edler for fourth on the Canucks all-time overtime points list (18).

MR. MILESTONE

  • With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s second period tally on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Evander Kane reached the 300-assist milestone for his career.
    • Kane becomes the fifth player from the 2009 draft class to have both 300 career goals and 300 career assists, joining John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nazem Kadri.
  • Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Evander Kane became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver.
    • The Canucks have become the 11th franchise in NHL history to hit the mark, and the first post-1967 expansion to hit it.

MAN ON A MINSK-SSION

  • Making 37 saves in his season debut on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in a game in NHL history.

JAKE THE SNAKE

  • Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Jake DeBrusk netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span (third-most as of Dec. 14/25).
    • The goal was DeBrusk’s seventh of the 2025.26 season, tied for the second-most in the league (t-7th as of Dec. 14/25).
  • With a power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Jake DeBrusk notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.
  • Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Jake DeBrusk now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.
  • Tying the game with a power play goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Jake DeBrusk has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time.
  • Opening the scoring on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Jake DeBrusk recorded his 11th career goal against the Blue Jackets, tied for his most against any franchise (also 11 vs MTL).

MYERS MILESTONES

  • Recording an assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Tyler Myers notched both the 300th assist and 400th point of his career. He becomes the eighth defenceman from the 2008 draft class to hit the 300-assist mark, and seventh defenceman to reach 400 career points.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Lukas Reichel placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status, Dec. 13
  • Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first round pick acquired form Minnesota in exchange for Quinn Hughes.
  • Thatcher Demko activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 11
  • Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 11
  • Nils Höglander activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve, Dec. 8
  • Jett Woo placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Dec. 8
  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 7
  • Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 4
  • D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 4
  • Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4
  • D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3
  • Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3
  • Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 1
  • Nikita Tolopilo designated Non-Roster, Dec. 1
  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29
  • Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29
  • Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 25

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 8/25 vs DET
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Nov. 28/25 at SJS
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov. 14/25 at CAR
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
  • Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
  • Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 41, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/25 at ANA
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 10, Nov. 9/25 vs COL
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, 2x, Latest Dec. 11/25 vs BUF
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET
  • Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
  • Longest Point Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Nov. 28-Dec. 5/25 (0-3-1)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 9-1-1
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-16-2
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 1-11-2
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 10-6-1
  • Scoring First: 5-6-1
  • Allowing First Goal: 6-11-2
  • On 0 Days Rest: 3-1-2
  • On 1 Day Rest: 4-11-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 3-5-1
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 8-6-2
  • Give up a PPG: 8-10-2
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 7-11-1
  • Less than 25 shots: 4-6-2

THREE STARS – DECEMBER

  • Pettersson (5 pts)
  • Räty (5 pts)
  • Tolopilo (5 pts)
  • Willander (5 pts)
  • Sasson (5 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Tuesday, December 16: Vancouver at New York Rangers, 4:00pm PT
  • Friday, December 19: Vancouver at New York Islanders, 4:00pm PT
  • Saturday, December 20: Vancouver at Boston, 4:00pm PT
  • Monday, December 22: Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4:30pm PT
  • Saturday, December 27: Vancouver vs San Jose, 7:00pm PT

