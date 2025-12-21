Lankinen Perfect in Shootout, Canucks Beat Boston for Fourth Consecutive Win

GAME RECAP - CDC 2
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks continue their winning ways, beating the Boston Bruins 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night.

Kevin Lankinen turned aside 38 of 42 shots he faced and stopped all seven shootout attempts, improving to 14-for-14 on the year, and his career shootout record moves to 9-4.

In their second game of a back-to-back, the Canucks started the game slower than they would have liked, but Head Coach Adam Foote liked the resilience the group showed in the second and third periods.

“We seemed mentally fatigued as much as our legs. The courage to keep in that game [was good] Boston was all over us and played us hard, and guys kept fighting. So, it was good to see us come back,” Foote said.

Liam Öhgren scored one goal and the winning goal in the shootout and Linus Karlsson scored a pair of goals and added an assist for his first multi-point game of his NHL career.

“I think our line, Sass [Max Sasson] and Ogi [Öhgren], we skated hard in the beginning, and won the puck down low, and created stuff from there. We played with a lot of speed, that was successful,” Karlsson said.

Foote praised Karlsson for playing tough and being a presence in the dirty areas.

“Kaner made a nice play on the first one. But then I think him getting involved physically his very next shift, he went up against [Tanner] Jeannot’s line, and he was moving his feet, and he saw the shot. So, it was nice to see him have some success. He'll grow from that a lot,” Foote said.

In a back-and-forth game, Öhgren said the speed of the game made it exciting to play and even better to come out with the win.

“I think we didn't like our start for sure in the first period, but I think we stepped up a lot in the second and third. [It was] huge to come up with a win,” Öhgren said.

Goals

In the first period, Boston’s Morgan Geekie scored on the power play to open the scoring.

With 14 second left in the first, Canucks’ forward Sasson answered as Öhgren, and Karlsson dug in on the forecheck, passing to Sasson in the slot for the wrist shot to tie the game 1-1 going into the first intermission.

In the second period, Linus Karlsson scored on the power play, Evander Kane finding Karlsson net front for the tap in.

Bruins’ Pavel Zacha and Tanner Jeannot scored in the middle frame, Boston leading 3-2 going into the final break.

In the third period, Karlsson picked up an errant puck and released a laser from the left circle for his second goal of the night.

Öhgren redirected Marcus Pettersson’s shot from the point, scoring his second goal in three games.

Boston’s Andrew Peeke scored to tie the game, sending it into overtime. With no score in the extra five minutes, it went to seven rounds in the sudden death shootout.

Öhgren scored the winning goal, deking Jeremy Swayman for a backhand shot.

“Honestly, I wanted to shoot it at first, but he bit on it pretty well. So, just went to the back end and it went well,” Öhgren said.

Up Next

The Canucks finish their road trip in Philadelphia on Monday, December 22nd at 4:30 p.m. PT.

