Game Notes: Canucks at Rangers

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 14/25: VAN 2 at NJD 1

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring on the power play 1:01 into the opening frame…Conor Garland and Zeev Buium had the assists…Buium scored his first as a Canuck on the power play 5:47 later…Garland and Thatcher Demko had the helpers…Luke Hughes got New Jersey on the board 4:02 into the second…DeBrusk had four shots…D Elias Pettersson had six hits…Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers, and Marco Rossi each blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 25 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NEW YORK

Oct. 28/25: VAN 0 vs NYR 2

Mar. 22/25: VAN 3 at NYR 5

Nov. 19/24: VAN 3 vs NYR 4

Jan. 8/24: VAN 6 at NYR 3

at NYR 3 Oct. 28/23: VAN 3 vs NYR 4 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 21 times on December 16 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 10-8-2-1. This includes a 3-4-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver has a record of 4-0-1 in their last five games on December 16.

HERE COMES THE BUIUM

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Zeev Buium became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal 61 seconds into the game, Buium became the fastest player to record a point in his Canucks debut since Todd Bertuzzi on Feb. 7/98. Recording the game-winning-goal on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Buium became the fourth defenceman to score the game-winner in his Canucks debut, and the first overall since Brock Boeser on Mar. 25/17 at MIN. Buium now ranks t-5th in points by rookies this season, and second amongst rookie defencemen. Buium’s 12 assists place him 5th amongst all rookies and second amongst defencemen.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Opening the scoring on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Jake DeBrusk registered his eighth power play goal of the 2025.26 season, tied for second in the league. DeBrusk’s 22 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank third in the NHL over that span.

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

Marco Rossi , Liam Öhgren , and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25. Rossi , 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26. Öhgren , 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games. Buium , 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

A WILD NIGHT OF FIRSTS

Scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Tom Willander became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal. Adding an assist on Dec. 6/25, Willander also leads all defencemen from the 2023 draft class in assists (7) and is first for first in points (8).

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479).

BROCKSTAR

Opening the scoring on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Brock Boeser passed Todd Bertuzzi for 10th in the Canucks all-time scoring list (450).

MR. MILESTONE

With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s second period tally on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Evander Kane reached the 300-assist milestone for his career. Kane becomes the fifth player from the 2009 draft class to have both 300 career goals and 300 career assists, joining John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nazem Kadri.

MAN ON A MINSK-SSION

Making 37 saves in his season debut on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in a game in NHL history.

MYERS MILESTONES

Recording an assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Tyler Myers notched both the 300th assist and 400th point of his career. He becomes the eighth defenceman from the 2008 draft class to hit the 300-assist mark, and seventh defenceman to reach 400 career points.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 14

Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 5, Dec. 14

Lukas Reichel placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status, Dec. 13

Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first round pick acquired form Minnesota in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

Thatcher Demko activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 11

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 11

Nils Höglander activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve, Dec. 8

Jett Woo placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Dec. 8

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 7

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 4

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 4

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 1

Nikita Tolopilo designated Non-Roster, Dec. 1

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 25

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 14/25 at NJD

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Dec. 14/25 at NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/25 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 8/25 vs DET

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Nov. 28/25 at SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 41, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/25 at ANA

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, 2x, Latest Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Nov. 28-Dec. 5/25 (0-3-1)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 9-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 3-16-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-11-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 11-6-1

Scoring First: 6-6-1

Allowing First Goal: 6-11-2

On 0 Days Rest: 3-1-2

On 1 Day Rest: 4-11-0

On 2 Days Rest: 4-5-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 9-6-2

Give up a PPG: 8-10-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 7-11-1

Less than 25 shots: 5-6-2

THREE STARS – DECEMBER

Pettersson (5 pts)

Räty (5 pts)

Tolopilo (5 pts)

Willander (5 pts)

Sasson (5 pts)

Demko (5 pts)

Buium (5 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE