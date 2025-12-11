Canucks Wrap-Up Homestand on Thursday with Matchup Against Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks’ four-game homestand comes to its conclusion on Thursday when the Buffalo Sabres come to town for their one and only trip to Rogers Arena this season.

The expansion cousins have not played each other this season, but will play twice in the next few weeks, including in Buffalo on January 6th.

Head Coach Adam Foote met with the media following a full-team practice on Wednesday afternoon. He discussed his team remaining positive as they work to improve throughout the season.

“The older guys have done a hell of a job teaching, leading, bringing these guys up into it,” said Foote.

“There has been frustration at times where we can sense, and that’s where you have a discussion or bring guys in and have a talk about it, and help them out. That’s going to happen. Everyone wants to win.”

Foote knows that if his players keep working at it, the pucks will start going in for them.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 14 goals and 26 points this season. He is playing on a line with Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the defence corps and is averaging 24:14 of ice time per game. He has two goals and 21 assists through 27 games.

The Sabres have the second-best penalty kill in the league and have killed off 86.2% of their penalties this season.

Ryan McLeod leads the Sabres with two shorthanded goals this season.

Thursday’s game is game five of a season-long six-game road trip for the Sabres.

The Sabres are 3-9-2 on the road this season and are 1-3-0 on their current trip.

The Story: Protecting and Attacking the Paint

Veteran defenceman Marcus Pettersson spoke about what his team’s focus is right now as they continue to improve.

“Score goals and keep the puck out of our net. It’s simple, we look at it, but I think in the game overall, maybe get to their paint a little bit more, and defend our paint a little bit. I think the games are decided there,” said Pettersson.

Pettersson also spoke about what Thatcher Demko brings to the lineup if he is to return on Thursday.

“It’s huge,” said Pettersson. “I mean, he’s such a good goalie. He was off to a great start this year. It’s unfortunate that he was out. But having him be back. He’s a great goalie. It’s huge for us.”

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Aatu Räty: 2g-3a-5p

Tom Willander: 1g-2a-3p

Evander Kane: 1g-2a-3p

Linus Karlsson: 1g-1a-2p

Arshdeep Bains: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Thursday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.