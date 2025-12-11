Nils Höglander Talks About Settling in After Season Debut

NilsHoglander
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

When Nils Höglander stepped onto the ice for his season debut, the early shifts came fast, but the game soon slowed down – just as it had during his weeks watching from above.

I’m never easy to jump back in, but he’s excited to build on it.

“I felt like the first couple shifts were a little bit hard, timing wise, but during the game it felt better and better,” Höglander said. “Getting into practice today was really good, and it's just going to be easier.”

Höglander played 13:22 against Detroit on Monday, starting the game on a line with Drew O’Connor and Arshdeep Bains, while also getting time with Aatu Räty and Jake DeBrusk. Höglander was on the ice for seven scoring chances in his 13:22 of five-on-five ice time, and got an opportunity from the slot in the first period.

“We had some good looks. They switched it up at the end there, but I think we had a couple good looks,” Höglander said.

Head coach Adam Foote was excited to have Höglander back in the lineup as an energy player that is a strong forechecker and can win loose puck battles. Having the feisty forward back adds more experience to the group.

In his sixth NHL season, the 24-year-old says the best way to help younger players is to communicate. Even through his rehab he talked with the younger players about different ways to handle different situations on the ice.

"You're here every day and talk to the guys and talk about some plays out there. So just talking about it, I think is the easiest way to learn,” Höglander said. “I've been watching the game from up top the whole time. The game is so slow from up there, so you kind of see everything, like the small details from up there.”

Having a bird's-eye view of the game over the last couple of months has given Höglander a different perspective, and he’s using that to his advantage. He feels better at identifying how much time and space he has on the ice; a shooting lane he thought he didn’t have before is now a viable option.

“You maybe have more time than you think sometimes with the puck, like if you do a cut back or something you maybe have more time with the puck than you think. So, just be comfortable, hold on to it a little bit more, and then make a play instead of making a play right away, those types of things,” Höglander said.

He’s building on his game each practice for Thursday’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. The 24-year-old says the group needs to play with confidence and focus on making simple plays.

“Don't do any more fancy stuff. Just play,” said Höglander. “Take it kind of easy from the start and go from there. I think and play with confidence too.”

As he settles back in, Höglander gives the Canucks a boost of pace and experience. His relentless style adds stability to the group that wants to play a fast and tough game.

