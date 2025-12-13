CANUCKS ACQUIRE ROSSI, ÖHGREN, BUIUM AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM THE MINNESOTA WILD

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Öhgren, defenceman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenceman Quinn Hughes.

“We would like to thank Quinn for his time with the Vancouver Canucks,” said Jim Rutherford. “Quinn is a great person, a great player, and one of the greatest Canucks of all time. With the circumstances surrounding JT and now Quinn, we are fortunate to acquire these very good young players from Minnesota. They will be a key part of the rebuild that we are currently in, giving us a bright future moving forward. The hockey club will continue to build with talented young players using that as a blueprint to become a contender sooner rather than later.”

“Like Jim, I would also like to thank Quinn for everything thing he has done in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “Quinn played hard, lead by example and did a lot of very good things for the Canucks. Trading away a player of this caliber is never an easy decision to make, but it was one we had to do to make our team better. We are so excited to add a solid centre in Marco, a good young blueliner in Zeev and a versatile forward in Liam. This year’s draft is a strong one so acquiring a first-round pick was also a big part of this deal.”

Rossi, 24, has skated in 17 games for the Wild this season, posting 13 points (4-9-13) and two penalty minutes, averaging 18:06 of time on ice.

The 5’9”, 182lbs forward has appeared in 202 career games, all with the Wild, recording 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. In six career Stanley Cup playoff games, he has scored three points (2-1-3) and has six penalty minutes.

Born in Feldkirch, Austria, Rossi has represented his country internationally on numerous occasions, including the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship and the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

Rossi was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Öhgren, 21, has played in 18 games for Minnesota this season, averaging 9:32 of time on ice. He has also skated in nine games for the Iowa Wild (AHL), posting five points (3-2-5).

The 6’0”, 187lbs forward has appeared in 46 career games, all with Minnesota, recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. He has also played in 53 career AHL games with Iowa, registering 42 points (22-20-42) and 10 penalty minutes.

A native of Stockholm, SWE, Öhgren has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze), 2022 U18 World Championships (gold), and the 2022 (bronze) and 2023 (silver) World Junior Hockey Championships.

Öhgren was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round, 19th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Buium, 20, has appeared in 31 games for the Wild this season, registering 14 points (3-11-14) and eight penalty minutes. His 14 points are tied for second amongst rookie defencemen, and his 11 assists are tied for fifth overall amongst rookies.

The 6’0”, 183lbs defenceman made his NHL debut during the 2024.25 Stanley Cup Playoffs, skating in four playoff games for Minnesota, recording one point (0-1-1) and four penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, Buium played 83 games across two seasons at the University of Denver, scoring 98 points (24-74-98), 64 penalty minutes, and a +50 plus/minus rating, winning the NCAA National Championship in 2024.

A native of San Diego, CA, Buium has represented the United States internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2023 U18 World Championship (gold), the 2024 (gold) and 2025 (gold) World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2025 World Championship (gold).

Buium was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The trade now provides Vancouver with a total of six selections in the 2026 Draft across the following rounds: 1st, 1st (via MIN), 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th.