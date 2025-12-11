Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

CANUCKS VS SABRES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, MSG Network Buffalo

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Sabres this season: Dec. 11 (home) and Jan. 6 (road).

Vancouver is 59-50-19-4 all-time against Buffalo, including a 34-20-11-1 record at home.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Sabres (4-1-0 in their last five).

Jake DeBrusk leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Buffalo with 19 points (7-12-19) in 29 career games.

In 26 career games against the Sabres, Evander Kane has 11 points (2-9-11).

Conor Garland has 10 points (5-5-10) in 11 career games against Buffalo.

In 13 career games against the Sabres, Brock Boeser has 10 points (3-7-10).

Thatcher Demko holds a 3-3-1 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in seven career games against Buffalo.

Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 with a 4.40 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage in two career games against the Sabres.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to appear in a game against Buffalo in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (1-11-12) in his last 12 games.

Conor Garland has four points (3-1-4) in his last three games against the Sabres.

Kiefer Sherwood recorded 10 hits on Dec. 8/25 vs DET, the tied for the third-highest single-game total of his career.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 21/25: VAN 2 vs BUF 3

Tage Thompson opened the scoring for Buffalo late in the first period…Phillip Di Giuseppe tied the game 3:05 into the second period…Carson Soucy and J.T. Miller had the assists…Elias Pettersson gave the Canucks the lead just past the halfway mark of the second…Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser had the assists…Jiri Kulich and JJ Peterka scored third period goals for the Sabres…Boeser had eight shots…Kiefer Sherwood had five hits…Soucy blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS