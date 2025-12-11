Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Vilmer Alriksson Share Friendship, Chili Con Carne, and the Love of Scoring Goals

He feels more comfortable in his second year playing in North America, and the result is greater confidence in his ability to succeed and play to his strengths.

“It’s my second year, so I know all the staff and all that, so it was a little bit different. And I have more confidence this year than last year,” said Lekkerimäki.

Last season, the Swedish forward scored 19 goals in 36 AHL games and three in 24 NHL games. He learned about the routine that comes with being a pro in North America and is now helping guide some of the new guys in Abbotsford.

In Abbotsford, Lekkerimäki found an on-ice training partner and off-ice pal in fellow Swede, Vilmer Alriksson, who is eager to stick up for his teammates and prove himself at the professional ranks.

Alriksson has taken on the challenge of learning how to cook and succeeded with a chili con carne that impressed at the dinner table.

“It was good, really good,” said Lekkerimäki with a laugh. “I spend a lot of time with him, and we are really good friends. That dinner was really good.”

The AHL can be a difficult place for a young, skilled player like Lekkerimäki to thrive, as players are looking to make some noise and get noticed through physical play. We saw that happen on multiple occasions in Lekkerimäki’s first five games back in the AHL, but he has had teammates step up when the opposition targets the young forward.

Alriksson and Joseph LaBate have both challenged opponents after hits on Lekkerimäki, and he appreciates the support he gets from his teammates.

“That’s what we need, sticking up for each other. I mean, Ricky [Alriksson] did it, LaBate too. We have a couple of guys that can do it, so it’s good,” said Lekkerimäki.

Lekkerimäki is also impressed by how Alriksson has brought his game to the AHL and likes the way he is evolving as a young pro.

“He can be really good,” said Lekkerimäki about Alriksson. “He has the confidence that he can be a good player, and I am excited and happy to see him play his game.”