Elias Pettersson Continues to Add to His Skillset in Sophomore Season

He may be just over 50 games into his NHL career, but young defenceman Elias Pettersson has already shown enough to get fans excited about his future in this league.

The 21-year-old has already shown growth from his rookie season, and by playing to his strengths, he is avoiding the sophomore slump. Assistant coach Kevin Dean, who runs the defence, has plenty of praise for the guy they call ‘Junior.’

“He is resilient. He competes hard. He does the things that you ask him to do, which I think is a great sign. He’s very receptive to coaching. So, there are a couple of areas that I’m on him consistently about, and he’s improved in those areas,” said Dean.

“For him now, it’s just a lot about reps, and getting a little bit more ice time, and some of that’s on me. I’m really happy with his game. I mean, he’s played 20+ games this season, and he hasn’t had many stinkers, that’s for sure.”

Pettersson has averaged 13:29 of ice time per game this season and has two games where he has played over 20 minutes, including a career-high 21:05 on November 14th against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I feel like I’m just improving more and more. I want to get better every game. Tom [Willander] and I talk about it a lot. We want to have trust from the coaches. We’re young, we’re learning, we’re just trying to get better every day,” said Pettersson.

Pettersson enjoys having another young defenceman on the team with Tom Willander on the roster. The two Swedish defencemen have different styles of playing the position, but in terms of where they are in their young NHL careers, there is plenty in common.

The two young defencemen have played 61:49 of five-on-five ice time together this season, and in that time, they have been on the ice for five goals for and just two goals against.

“It’s just fun for us to play together. We’re young, and we want to have that trust so they can play two young defencemen together out there. We just want to eliminate the mistakes and play hard, and we want to play more,” said Pettersson about playing with Tom Willander.