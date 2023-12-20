Win As Flavourful as Nashville Barbecue, Canucks Roll Past Predators 5-2 

MyersBluegerJoshua
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks came out hotter than Nashville hot chicken to knock off the Predators 5-2, improving to 2-0-1 on their current four-game road trip.  

Pius Suter and Elias Pettersson paced the way with a goal and an assist each, Ilya Mikheyev rounding out their line with two assists of his own. Suter said his line had success sticking to the system and being consistent with their process throughout the game.

“Just the same minds, we know what the system was and we just try to get pucks back and the open man in the middle and it kind of worked well today,” he said.

There were five different scorers in the contest against the Predators and contributions game from every line. Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he overheard his team talking amongst themselves during a coffee run about needing to have better starts and he was pleased with the way they started out of the gate.

“I just like the way they play defence. They’re protecting the middle, if we’ve got to give a shot we give the outside shot,” Tocchet said. “That’s what I really like about this team is that they really – whether they enjoy it or they buy into it – they just love the way we defend the puck and against this team here, they have a lot of offence, they can go, and I think we defended them really well tonight.”

Tocchet pointed to Suter’s hockey IQ for reading the play on his own goal but mentioned he was equally as impressed with Suter’s assist.

“He made a hell of a play behind the net, right to Petey too, he knows where he is. They’re getting some instant chemistry right now,” Tocchet said.

With the win, Casey DeSmith is 6-2-2 on the season, stopping 26 shots he faced.

Game Recap

In the first, Elias Pettersson felt the scoring bug on the rush and netted the first goal of the game for Vancouver.

Nils Åman snapped it in point blank after Sam Lafferty and Phil Di Giuseppe did work in the left corner on the forecheck, sending Vancouver into the first break up 2-0.

Nashville defenceman Jeremy Lauzon scored for the Predators, bringing them within one goal.

Vancouver was quick to answer, Nils Höglander redirecting a point-shot from Quinn Hughes, who with the assist became the first defenceman to hit 40 points this season.

Suter scored after Ilya Mikheyev took a shot from the faceoff circle, with Juuse Saros getting his glove on it before Suter jammed it home. 

In the third, Teddy Blueger went top shelf off a pass from Hughes, for his fourth goal of the season and a 4-1 lead for the Canucks.

Predators netminder Kevin Lankinen stepped in for Saros after Blueger’s goal, finishing the rest of the game.

Nashville’s Cody Glass tipped the puck for the final goal of the night.

The Canucks finish their final road trip before Christmas with a stop in Dallas to meet the Stars on Thursday, December 21st at 5 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Predators

Game Notes: Canucks at Predators
Canucks Continue Road Trip with Matchup Against the Red-Hot Predators

Canucks Continue Road Trip with Matchup Against the Red-Hot Predators
Canucks' Win Over Blackhawks Comes Down To ‘Will and Effort’

Canucks' Win Over Blackhawks Comes Down To ‘Will and Effort’
Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks
Game Notes: Canucks at Wild

Game Notes: Canucks at Wild
Set the Table for Canucks’ Weekend of Back-to-Back Brunch Matches

Set the Table for Canucks’ Weekend of Back-to-Back Brunch Matches
Canucks Acquire Cicek and 6th Round Pick in 2024 from San Jose in Exchange for Studnicka

Canucks Acquire Cicek and 6th Round Pick in 2024 from San Jose in Exchange for Studnicka
The Coaching Staff is Setting a New Culture with Communication and Accountability as their Pillars

The Coaching Staff is Setting a New Culture with Communication and Accountability as their Pillars
Canucks For Kids Help Newcomers to Canada Participate In Hockey, ‘Full Circle’ Moment for Hockey 4 Youth Founder 

Canucks For Kids Help Newcomers to Canada Participate In Hockey, ‘Full Circle’ Moment for Hockey 4 Youth Founder 
Joshua Scores Two Goals, Demko Picks Up Shutout In Win Over Panthers 

Joshua Scores Two Goals, Demko Picks Up Shutout In Win Over Panthers 
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Panthers

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Panthers
Luongo Night and a Panthers-Canucks Game Will Make for a Tremendous Thursday Evening 

Luongo Night and a Panthers-Canucks Game Will Make for a Tremendous Thursday Evening 
General Manager Patrik Allvin is Defining a New Culture of Canucks Hockey

General Manager Patrik Allvin is Defining a New Culture of Canucks Hockey
Boeser’s Hat Trick Lifts Canucks Past Tampa Bay Lightning

Boeser’s Hat Trick Lifts Canucks Past Tampa Bay Lightning
Building Blue: Chatting with Aatu Räty about Settling in and Finding ‘Arki’ in Abbotsford

Building Blue: Chatting with Aatu Räty about Settling in and Finding ‘Arki’ in Abbotsford
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning
Canucks Seek Revenge Against Lightning in Star-Studded Tuesday Affair

Canucks Seek Revenge Against Lightning in Star-Studded Tuesday Affair
Canucks Play ‘Unselfishly’ In 4-3 Win Over Carolina Hurricanes 

Canucks Play ‘Unselfishly’ In 4-3 Win Over Carolina Hurricanes 