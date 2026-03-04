Game Notes: Canucks vs. Hurricanes

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 2/26: VAN 1 vs DAL 6

Evander Kane got Vancouver on the board first with 7:57 gone in the first…Jake DeBrusk and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Adam Erne evened the game with 2:20 left in the opening frame…Lian Bichsel gave Dallas the lead 8:31 into the second…Jason Robertson doubled the lead 1:10 later…Matt Duchene gave Dallas a three goal lead 1:33 into the third…Colin Blackwell added another at the 5:30 mark of the final frame…Lian Bichsel scored his second of the contest with 4:19 left in regulation…Kane had three shots…D Elias Pettersson had three hits…Tom Willander, Conor Garland, Filip Hronek, and Marcus Pettersson each blocked two shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 31 saves.

LAST 5 – vs CAROLINA

Nov. 14/25: VAN 3 at CAR 4 (OT)

Jan. 10/25: VAN 0 at CAR 2

Oct. 28/24: VAN 3 vs CAR 4 (OT)

Feb. 6/24: VAN 3 at CAR 2

at CAR 2 Dec. 9/23: VAN 4 vs CAR 3

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 26 times on March 4 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 11-13-1-1. This includes a 5-4-0-1 record at home. Vancouver has won three of its last four games on March 4, including the last two at home (2023 and 2021).

DENIUS PETTERSHOTS

Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.

ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA

With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the seven members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience: Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland. Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia. Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden. Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist. David Kämpf skated in five games for Team Czechia, posting three points (1-2-3). Lukas Reichel scored two goals and added an assist in five games for Team Germany. Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.

TWO OF A KIND

Recording two assists on Feb. 2/26 at UTA, Conor Garland recorded his 22nd multi-assist game as a Canuck, the fourth-most amongst Canucks skaters since he arrived in Vancouver in 2021.22.

IT’S TOLO TIME

Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history. This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.

FIL FOR 200

Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 292).

With an assist on Jake DeBrusk's third period goal on Jan. 25/26 vs PIT, Elias Pettersson tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290).

Recording an assist on Drew O'Connor's second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.

Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.

With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.

Suiting up for his 598th career game on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Brock Boeser passed Kevin Bieksa for 16th on the Canucks all-time games played list.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

With an assist on Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded tally on Jan. 23/25 vs NJD, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league (t-11th as of Mar. 1/26).

“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”

Jan. 19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).

RARE COMPANY

Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks. Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.

became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 3

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Mar. 2, Mar. 3

Thatcher Demko placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, Mar. 3

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

Zeev Buium activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Brock Boeser activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 23

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 19/26 vs NYI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 28/26 at SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 2 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 2 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-34-6

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-27-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 16-8-5

Scoring First: 9-11-3

Allowing First Goal: 9-24-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3

On 1 Day Rest: 8-24-1

On 2 Days Rest: 5-7-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 11-11-4

Give up a PPG: 11-21-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-23-3

Less than 25 shots: 8-12-4

THREE STARS – MARCH

FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE