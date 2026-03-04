Canucks Close Two-Game Homestand with Canes in Town on Wednesday Night

The Vancouver Canucks host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena, as they close out a two-game homestand before hitting the road for back-to-backs on the weekend.

Back in November, the Canes picked up a 4-3 overtime win in Raleigh, and Wednesday’s game will be the second and final matchup of the season between these two clubs.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Head Coach Adam Foote spoke about matching up against the Hurricanes.

“Every game is a new game, and, you know, they skate. So, for us, we’ve got to adjust to what they’re going to do to us and understand there’s going to be more in your face. They’re a real man-on-man, up-ice team, which could be a good thing for us too. [We will] get back on pucks quick, and move it fast,” said Foote.

“We played them pretty good last time we played them. And we’re going to worry about us more than what other teams are doing.”

Quick Hits on the Competition

Carolina sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 38-16-6 record. They are 15-8-4 on the road this season and have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.

The Canes come into Wednesday’s game off a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Before their loss on Monday, they had won five in a row.

Wednesday’s game is the second stop of a four-game road trip through the Pacific Division. The Canes will travel to Edmonton and Calgary for a back-to-back over the weekend.

Their power play ranks 13th in the league. They are scoring on 21.9% of their man-advantages this season. Andrei Svechnikov leads the way with seven power play goals.

Sebastian Aho leads the Canes with 59 points (22g-37a) in 60 games played.

Seth Jarvis is the goal-scoring leader with 26 on the season.

K’Andre Miller leads the team in ice time per game, playing an average of 22:25.

Brandon Bussi has made 28 starts this season and holds a 24-3-1 record with a .904% save percentage, 2.23 goals-against average, and has two shutouts. Frederik Andersen has made 24 starts, posting an 8-11-5 record with an .874% save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against average.

The Story: Shooters, Scoring Chances, and a Call-Up for Victor Mancini

The Canucks have played three games since coming back from the Olympic break, and Evander Kane leads the way with a pair of goals since the return to action.

Kane and Drew O’Connor have nine scoring chances apiece in the previous three games.

O’Connor is up to 14 goals this season and is two away from tying his career-high of 16 that he had in 2023-24.

Victor Mancini was recalled to the big club on Tuesday afternoon.

General Manager Patrik Allvin also announced that Thatcher Demko has been placed on long-term injury reserve and that P.O. Joseph has been placed on injury reserve (retroactive to Mar. 2).

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Teddy Blueger: 1g-3a-4p

Conor Garland: 0g-4a-4p

Liam Öhgren: 2g-1a-3p

Evander Kane: 2g-0a-2p

P.O. Joseph: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Wednesday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.