CANUCKS ACQUIRE 2ND AND 4TH ROUND PICKS FROM DALLAS

In exchange for Tyler Myers

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Tyler Myers. The Canucks will also retain 50% of Myers’s salary.

“We would like to thank Tyler for all that he has done for the Canucks organization both on and off the ice,” said Allvin. “Not only was he a leader in our locker room, but he also did a lot of great work in the community. We also appreciate Tyler and his agent working with us to get this deal done. Acquiring two more draft picks in this trade with the Stars will help us continue to rebuild and improve our roster in the years to come.”

After spending the first 11 years of his career split between the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets, Myers signed with Vancouver as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2019. In 488 career games across seven seasons with the Canucks, Myers recorded 138 points (26-112-138) and 423 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 22 playoff games in Vancouver, registering one assist and 30 penalty minutes. 

The additional picks provide Vancouver with a total of nine selections in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, and eight selections in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.

